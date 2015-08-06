Atelier Swarovski Launches Its First Home Collection

By Jill Sieracki | November 16, 2016 | Lifestyle

Atelier Swarovski collabs with the world's leading design talents for its debut home collection.

The Crista centerpiece by Zaha Hadid.

After the successful launches of Atelier Swarovski jewelry and accessories, Swarovski has added another beautiful branch to its more-than-120-year-old empire with the debut of Atelier Swarovski Home. Says Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Executive Board, Swarovski, “We wanted to translate the forward-thinking design DNA and technical expertise within our brand, as well as the energy of the creative talent, into a collection of luxurious and covetable objects.”

For the debut, the company collaborated with nine of the world’s leading designers on crystal objects that are remarkable for their artistry and technologically advanced design. Included in the collection is a chessboard combining maps of Manhattan and Milan, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, as well as a series of sculptural candle holders from Kim Thomé.

Most noteworthy is the collection’s Crista centerpiece by architect Zaha Hadid, who died unexpectedly in March. It utilizes Swarovski’s groundbreaking Wave Cut technique, which “combines cutting-edge computer technology with mechanical engineering to cut curved forms in crystal,” Swarovski explains.

“The Wave Cut technique took 10 years to develop, and only two people in the world are able to skillfully use the machine,” she adds. “We were all so heartbroken by Zaha Hadid’s passing, but it seems fitting that she was the first person to use this new technology with one of the final pieces she produced.” atelierswarovski.com