April 2, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum

By Mallory Evans | April 17, 2017 | Food & Drink

Is there anything better than bite size portions of delectable Chinese dishes? Here are six spots that are serving up the best dim sum in Miami.

DÔA

Doa-Pork-Ribs.

The latest venture from renowned restaurateur Arjun Waney (of Miami mainstays Zuma and Coya), DÔA was envisioned as an Asian Cantina. The menu features an innovative mix of what Waney designates LatAsian cuisine, or a blend of flavors specific to the Asian-influenced cuisine originated in Latin America. Though the robata grilled dishes and ceviches are excellent, the dim sum options—like the chifa glazed pork ribs and steamed soft shell crab buns—are out of this world. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-587-2000

Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Pubbelly-Noodle-Bar-Duck.

Since Pubbelly opened shop in 2010, Chef Jose Mendin and his partners have infiltrated Miami Beach—and now Brickell, with a second Pubbelly Sushi locale at Brickell City Centre—with decadent Asian-inspired cuisine. Set in the same spot in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood as the original concept, Pubbelly Noodle Bar offers a fresh interpretation by way of a revamped menu. Still reflective of Mendin’s Puerto Rican heritage and penchant for all things pork, you really can’t go wrong with any menu item, but the duck and pumpkin dumplings are not to be missed. 1418 20th St., Miami Beach, 305-532-7555

The Sarsaparilla Club

Sarsaparilla-Club-Dim-Sum-Cart.

Helmed by Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, The Sarsaparilla Club was born from a unique desire to blend both American comfort food and Cantonese dim sum. When you go, prepare to grab one of everything from the dim sum cart. With imaginative dumplings (think beet and goat cheese with hazelnut and brown butter), steamed buns and tantalizing small plates, it’ll be hard to hold back. 1 18th St., Miami Beach, 305-341-1400

Hakkasan

Hakkasan-Dim-Sum.

A fixture at the Fontainebleau since 2009 and the first outpost of the only Michelin-rated Chinese restaurant in the U.K., it’s no surprise that Hakkasan is a top pick for killer dim sum. Renowned for his creative take on traditional Cantonese dishes, Chef de Cuisine Jian Heng Loo also offers an expansive special dim sum lunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in a weekend table, call ahead; lunch spots book up fast. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 877-326-7412

Watr at the 1 Rooftop

Watr-at-the-1-Rooftop-Dim-Sum.

Dim someone say dim sum and tropical cocktails overlooking the ocean? You can enjoy this ideal combination—along with poke bowls and super creative sushi rolls—at Watr at the 1 Rooftop, a casual bar and eatery set atop 1 Hotel South beach. Add a picturesque sunset and you have recipe for a flawless evening. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-6580

Tanuki

Tanuki-Spicy-Shrimp-Moneybag.

With over 60 outposts in Moscow, Tanuki is one of the most renowned Asian restaurants in Russia. And since landing on Alton Road in late 2015, the eatery has garnered acclaim for its classic sushi rolls, signature Peking duck and of course, its delicious register of dim sum. When you go, order the dim sum selection for the table; it features five kinds of dim sum that rotate regularly. 1080 Alton Road, Miami Beach, 305-615-1055

