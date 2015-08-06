Byblos Miami & Saffron Supper Club Team Up to Host “A Homage to Nowruz” Dinner Event

| April 4, 2017 | Calendar

In celebration of the Persian New year, Saffron Supper Club will host their diner series pop-up at Byblos Miami with “A Homage to Nowruz” dinner event. Guests will be welcomed by a private cocktail reception featuring passed canapés before being led upstairs for dinner to indulge in Chef Stuart Cameron’s carefully curated four-course menu. Chef Stuart Cameron will be flying down to join guests and partake in the commemorative evening. $75++ per person, 6:30-9:30 p.m. RSVP to saffronsupper@gmail.com