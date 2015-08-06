Earth Day Dinner at The Standard

    

| April 12, 2017 | Calendar

Toast to the planet we call home in a four-course fresh and veggie-friendly dinner. Eat while watching the sunset to a menu that includes dishes that celebrate our world from it’s land to it’s seas. Enjoy red snapper crudo, goat cheese bruschetta and apricot & scilian pistachio baklava, among other things. 25% of the proceeds will go to Miami Waterkeeper, a non-profit that works to protect swimmable, drinkable and fishable water. Event begins at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets here; 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach

