This charitable supermodel stands by a healthy and happy planet. Bündchen combines fashion and generosity by donating a portion of the profits from her sandal line (Ipanema Gisele Bündchen) to protect water sources in the Amazon.
While celebrated for her beauty and on-screen chops, Hayek is also quite the philanthropist. In addition to her work to end domestic violence, the stunning actress also serves on the board of Global Green USA and seeks solace with Mother Nature whenever she can.
Undoubtedly the leader of the celebrity eco-movement, the Academy Award-winning actor has committed his full attention to battling climate change. Not only do we wish we could be best friends with the handsome star, but we also wish we could be a bit more like him.
Founder and face of The Honest Company, Alba has set out to make a difference with eco-friendly products (from diapers to detergent). Honestly, there’s no denying her admirable efforts to build a cleaner and more peaceful world.
This Entourage superstar has turned full-time humanitarian. Not only does Grenier support a sustainable lifestyle but, he’s making a strong splash in the eco-friendly world by helping to clean up our oceans—one plastic bag at a time.
It’s not true that all A-listers only care about is fame and fortune. Paltrow uses her e-commerce site Goop to promote sustainable fashion and beauty brands. Plus, she’s a huge advocate for eating organically and getting outside to enjoy nature’s finest moments.