Chef Allen is back at it again with his farm-fresh dinner, but this time he teamed up with Teena’s Pride, one of Florida’s freshest veggie farms, for a five-course, all vegetarian and locally sourced dinner on Lincoln Road! Meet new people as you eat communal-style and learn how to eat and shop fresh. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. RSVP at layne@booksandbooks.com; 927 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach