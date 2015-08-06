Inside the Box: Fernando Calzadilla at Miami Theater Center

| April 6, 2017 | Calendar

At the Sandbox in the Miami Theater Center, artist Fernando Calzadilla will unveil his never-before-seen collection of paintings from the past three decades,—all of the same image. Calzadilla has been painting and repainting the same subject for years, and his work will be reflected in his performance Duologue with a Painting, an interactive stage production. Installation: 2-7:30 p.m. Performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets, $25. April 28-30. Miami Theater Center, The Sandbox 9816 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores; mtcmiami.org