Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: April 2017

By Jared Shapiro | March 31, 2017 | People

The latest from Jared Shapiro.

On set with our March cover star, the one-of-a-kind Adriana Lima.

It’s never hard to sustain the momentum of South Florida’s exciting energy. Whatever the month, whatever the season, there’s always something going on. As I scroll through my iPhone pictures, I see a ton of amazing selfies and snaps of everything from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to the Miami Boat Show, parties with our cover star Charlotte McKinney, a Miami Heat game, lunches at Nobu, dinners at Plant Food + Wine, grand openings, groundbreakings, and a trip to the Pérez Art Museum among my favorites. And that was just February.

March took me to the Miami Open tennis tournament, the Ultra Music Festival, the Big Brothers Big Sisters gala, Joel Osteen live from AmericanAirlines Arena, the grand opening of the Four Seasons Surf Club, and of course the never-ending ocean horizons and sunrises and sunsets (insert palm tree in the foreground).

Celebrating our February cover star, Charlotte McKinney, at Byblos Miami.

You’d think that in April I would finally have time to head back to the beach on a weekend day (or lunch break—shh… don’t tell!) or check out some brand-new restaurants that just opened, like Estefan Kitchen and Hank and Harry’s. Fingers crossed I can. But I’m also looking at a jam-packed calendar. The Miami Marlins season opener, a celebration with our current cover star, Joe Manganiello, the Tortuga Music Festival, Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert, and more are all a prelude to a summer brimming with amazing concerts and events down here.

Chatting with Tracy Mourning at the Valentino private shopping event to kick off PAMM’s 2017 Art of the Party Gala at Valentino at Bal Harbour Shops.

The reality is we get the best of both worlds in this town where we all brag on social media, “We live where you vacation.” Because, full calendar or not, I can always just delete everything on my schedule and literally spend the day staring at the ocean, which, even with all of the aforementioned talent and excitement, is still the best bang for your buck—$15 margarita or rosé not included. #Miami