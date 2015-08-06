    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017

By Jared Shapiro | January 30, 2017 | People

The latest from Ocean Drive's Editor-in-Chief, Jared Shapiro.

jared-shapiro-2-0003.jpg

With our December cover star, Heidi Klum, at Ocean Drive’s annual Art of the Party at Roche Bobois Wynwood.

It goes without saying that the food scene in Miami has evolved immensely in the last few years. Gone are the clichéd desserts with sparklers spewing fire to the ceiling (okay, fine, we still have those) and the lobster caked in foam, washed down with neon-colored fruity drinks jammed with umbrellas. They’ve been—for the most part—replaced with dishes from James Beard Award-winning chefs, culinary experts whose talents have not only come to South Beach, but in many cases were born here and now are being exported to other parts of the country or the world.

So it’s no surprise that this nation’s greatest food festival—attracting top chefs, culinary innovators, and legends of the kitchen—happens to take place right here on the sandy beaches of South Florida. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns in all its glory for its 16th year this month. And I am not ashamed to admit that I’ve been caught multiple times over the last few years referring to its “Best of the Best” event as my favorite night in Miami.

jared-shapiro-1-0003.jpg

Posing with Venus Williams at Ocean Drive’s annual Art of the Party.

Picture this: an exclusive tasting of many of the world’s top-rated wines (hundreds of them scattered throughout the ballroom of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach) accompanied by delightful delicacies from some of the greatest restaurants in the country. It’s an evening not to be missed and certainly lives up to its name. For more on the many tastings and other events of the SOBEWFF, check out Senior Editor Carla Torres’s exclusive interview with founder Lee Brian Schrager.

This month also happens to be a sort of return to our roots, as we welcome former-Miami-girl-turned-Hollywood-actress Charlotte McKinney onto our cover. (Special thanks to the SLS Beverly Hills—sister hotel to our SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell—for hosting our gorgeous cover shoot!) McKinney went from Miami-based model to Carl’s Jr. poster girl to star of five movies in the coming year—including the much-anticipated Baywatch, which filmed almost all of its beach scenes right here in Miami. Isn’t it fitting that this month we feature a woman known not only for her one-of-a-kind beauty but also her ability to scarf down a juicy hamburger? Sexy and savory, all in one.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WORLDREDEYE.COM

