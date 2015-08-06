Letter from the Publisher: February 2017

By Courtland Lantaff | January 30, 2017 | People

The latest from Ocean Drive's Publisher, Courtland Lantaff.

With AJ Rosenfeld and Seth Browarnik at the Franciacorta Wine Dinner, hosted by Ocean Drive at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Though February may be the shortest month of the year, it certainly packs a punch—bringing 28 days chock-full of festivities that we Miamians look forward to all year long. From February 16 to 20, the Miami Boat Show returns to the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin for the second consecutive year. If you ask me, there’s nothing better than relaxing by the water while checking out some of the most luxurious catamarans in the world. And from February 18 to 20, head over to the Grove to catch a plethora of thoughtfully curated exhibits from more than 360 internationally recognized artists during the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Of course, if you’re a foodie, wine aficionado, or just love to indulge, you’re in luck. The highly anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns to the Magic City from February 22 to 26 for its 16th year. You can expect the globe’s most celebrated and innovative chefs, like Massimo Bottura—whose Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was rated the 2016 World’s Best Restaurant by Restaurant Magazine—to hit the sands of South Beach for the first time.

With Vittorio Marzotto at the Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta.

Joining them will be veteran cheflebrities Scott Conant and Andrew Zimmern, who can never get enough of Miami and who will undeniably cook up delicious fare we’ve been craving all year. And what’s better than pairing mouthwatering dishes with some of the most refreshing and award-winning handcrafted cocktails, wines curated by top sommeliers, and more? Make sure to get your tickets; I already have mine.

We’re also thrilled to feature the stunning and fresh-faced model and actress Charlotte McKinney on this issue’s cover. The Florida-born beauty is on the brink of super-stardom, and we’re delighted to be able to share her story with you. So enjoy this month and all of the excitement it brings our city. Before you know it, we’ll be heading into March and gearing up for the Miami Open, Miami Music Week, Ultra, and the numerous parties featuring world-famous DJs that accompany such an amazing week. I know you’re probably wondering, Does Miami ever slow down? The answer is no, and that’s just how we like it! I hope to see you around town and toast one on your way…