    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017

By Courtland Lantaff | January 30, 2017 | People

Share

The latest from Ocean Drive's Publisher, Courtland Lantaff.

courtland-lantaff-2-0004.jpg

With AJ Rosenfeld and Seth Browarnik at the Franciacorta Wine Dinner, hosted by Ocean Drive at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Though February may be the shortest month of the year, it certainly packs a punch—bringing 28 days chock-full of festivities that we Miamians look forward to all year long. From February 16 to 20, the Miami Boat Show returns to the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin for the second consecutive year. If you ask me, there’s nothing better than relaxing by the water while checking out some of the most luxurious catamarans in the world. And from February 18 to 20, head over to the Grove to catch a plethora of thoughtfully curated exhibits from more than 360 internationally recognized artists during the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Of course, if you’re a foodie, wine aficionado, or just love to indulge, you’re in luck. The highly anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns to the Magic City from February 22 to 26 for its 16th year. You can expect the globe’s most celebrated and innovative chefs, like Massimo Bottura—whose Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was rated the 2016 World’s Best Restaurant by Restaurant Magazine—to hit the sands of South Beach for the first time.

courtland-lantaff-1-0004.jpg

With Vittorio Marzotto at the Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta.

Joining them will be veteran cheflebrities Scott Conant and Andrew Zimmern, who can never get enough of Miami and who will undeniably cook up delicious fare we’ve been craving all year. And what’s better than pairing mouthwatering dishes with some of the most refreshing and award-winning handcrafted cocktails, wines curated by top sommeliers, and more? Make sure to get your tickets; I already have mine.

We’re also thrilled to feature the stunning and fresh-faced model and actress Charlotte McKinney on this issue’s cover. The Florida-born beauty is on the brink of super-stardom, and we’re delighted to be able to share her story with you. So enjoy this month and all of the excitement it brings our city. Before you know it, we’ll be heading into March and gearing up for the Miami Open, Miami Music Week, Ultra, and the numerous parties featuring world-famous DJs that accompany such an amazing week. I know you’re probably wondering, Does Miami ever slow down? The answer is no, and that’s just how we like it! I hope to see you around town and toast one on your way…

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: letters courtland lantaff february 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WORLD RED EYE

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: