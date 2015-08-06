    

Lucky Chopsticks at Ritz Carlton South Beach

James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern is set to a host an evening filled with dumplings, dim sum and sushi, as well as a variety of other unique eats while sipping special libations paired specially for these flavorful bites. Iconic local restaurant MR CHOW is the evening’s most anticipated participant, featuring special culinary presentations à la MR CHOW’s famous shows: The MR CHOW Noodle Show, Beijing Duck Carving and Sole Fileting by highly regarded Chefs Lee, Lau, and Tsui. 6-9 p.m. sobefest.com

