Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset

By Alejandra Torres | April 11, 2017 | Food & Drink

Ever feel like you need a pick-me-up every hour of every day? You’re in luck. Miami is teeming with coffee shops where you can pick up a simple (or elaborate) cup of joe with a side of a delicious pastry. Whether it's early in the morning or later in the evening, these eight shops are here to serve you any time of day.

All Day

All-Day-Coffee-Shop-Miami.

Like the name suggests, you can order coffee and breakfast basically all day. Nestled between The Corner and Fooq’s in Downtown Miami, this coffee shop offers a variety of options for coffee lovers. Whether it’s a classic brew or an espresso, visitors can choose whether they want their coffee wet or dry. If you’re scratching your head, don’t fret—the baristas will walk you through the terminology upon ordering. While you’re sipping on some nitrogen gas-infused java and noshing on Florida eggs, make sure to snap a pic of the place; every corner, including your food is made for the 'gram. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-699-3447

Craft Café

Craft-Cafe-Sobe-Coffee.

At Craft Café, coffee becomes art. Besides serving the usual cup of joe, they have an Extravaganza menu featuring elaborate drinks with equally ornate names like The Collation, defined as a light, informal meal, combined with frappe vanilla, a waffle ice cream cone, a chocolate stuffed and plain chouquette, and a handful of cotton candy. If you’re feeling particularly indulgent, grab the Esurient: A frappe hazelnut mix combined with a cookie, chocolate bar, whipped cream, brittle, and topped off with a stream of caramel—RIP diet. 700 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-1667

Panther Coffee

Panther-Coffee-Miami.

What’s a coffee roundup without Miami’s own Panther Coffee? Aside from the all-around cool vibes radiating from this space, you'll also get a mouthful of delicious coffee along with baked goods. The artisanal coffee brand is spreading its wings and is now in three different locations—Wynwood, Sunset Harbour, and Coconut Grove—all open from 7 am to 9 pm. Pace yourselves because their coffee is extremely addicting. 2390 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-677-3952

OTL

OTL-Miami-Coffee-Shop.

From the briliant mind of LIV, Story, and Komodo comes OTL, the newest addition to Miami’s Design District. Offering breakfast, salads, sandwiches, and homemade pastries all day long, this is the perfect spot to enjoy a constant flow of craft coffee, especially with their brand new happy hour. Plus, there’s an upstairs creative space perfect for wellness classes and designer pop-ups, so be on the lookout after you grab your morning (or afternoon) coffee. 160 NE 40th St., Miami, 786-953-7620

South Pointe Tavern

South-Pointe-Tavern-Coffee.

Aside from being one of SoBe’s favorite spots for locals at night, this bar also offers a delicious spread of baked pastries and coffee early in the morning. With coffee from Montauk-based brewery Left Hand Coffee, you'll be able to enjoy an authentic taste of the Hamptons in every roasted espresso, latte, and cappuccino. If you’ve got some time to spare, head out to the French bistro-style seating, and treat yourself to Miami Beach's gorgeous weather. 40 South Pointe Dr., Ste. 109, Miami Beach, 305-763-8363

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Crema-Gourmet-Espresso-Bar.

Now open in two locations—Coral Gables and Miami Beach—Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar offers top-notch coffees seven days a week from morning to evening. Their extensive menu offers everything including smoothies, salads, pastries, crepes, and pancakes. As for the coffee, expect the gourmet treatment. Our suggestion? Order a latte, and you might get a sweet swirl in your brew. 169 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 786-360-4026; 1601 Washington Ave., Ste. 20, Miami Beach, 786-216-7343

Brothers & Brawlers by DIROCCO

Brothers-and-Brawlers-Miami-Coffee-Shop.

If you’re a fan of vintage motorcycles, quilted couches, sunglasses and Stranger Things, head to this cool man cave where you can shop and get a tasty espresso. Servig up New York’s Eastlick and Miami’s Panther Coffee, Brothers & Brawlers crafts each drink to your specific preferences. If you're looking for something other than coffe, choose for their refreshing teas and sweet treats including doughnuts from Ella Café. The best part? Everything you see is for sale. After you’re done perusing, head outside for the perfect photo op with the Stranger Things-inspired alphabet wall. 359 NW 28th St., Miami, 305-799-2225

Bakehouse Brasserie

Bakehouse-Brasserie-Coffee-and-Pastries.

When you step foot inside this hot spot, you’ll feel as though you've been transported to the charming streets of Paris. This quaint French-inspired café opens its doors at 7 am for early risers, and offers a full bakery next to its charming bar. From fresh baked breads to one-of-a-kind cakes, you’ll have the perfect snacks to complement your sips. Whether you're looking to grab-and-go or lounge around, don't miss the cozy 87-seat brasserie the next time you're craving a cup of joe. 808 First St., Miami, 305-434-8249

Tags: dining drinks guide coffee _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

