One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere

| April 21, 2017 | Video Home & Real Estate

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the debut of One River Point's sales gallery.

A dazzling array of more than 500 of Miami's social elite and real estate industry leaders enjoyed a curated experience on the Miami River on Wednesday, March 15 in celebration of the debut of One River Point's new $3.5 million sales gallery.

Serving as a catalyst for the transformation of waterfront living on the Miami River, the sales gallery premiere showcased One River Point's commitment to quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to the finest detail.