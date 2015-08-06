    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Johanna Ortiz Describes How She Felt When Beyoncé Wore Her Designs & Why She Loves Miami
Read More

April 20, 2017

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere

| April 21, 2017 | Video Home & Real Estate

Share

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the debut of One River Point's sales gallery.

A dazzling array of more than 500 of Miami's social elite and real estate industry leaders enjoyed a curated experience on the Miami River on Wednesday, March 15 in celebration of the debut of One River Point's new $3.5 million sales gallery.

Serving as a catalyst for the transformation of waterfront living on the Miami River, the sales gallery premiere showcased One River Point's commitment to quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to the finest detail.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: real estate videos
Categories: Video Home & Real Estate

photography via

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

March 29, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Joe Manganiello
Read More

March 27, 2017

Rías Baixas Albariño with Mark Oldman at Byblos South Beach

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: