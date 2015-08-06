Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to host "A Celebration of Science"

| March 31, 2017 | Calendar

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has announced its grand opening event and fundraiser will take place just two days before opening its doors to the public. The benefit event is the museum’s most anticipated event to date and will support the museum’s exhibitions and programs. Commemorating the anticipated opening of the new, state-of-the-art campus in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park, A Celebration of Science will bring together supporters and guests from around the world. 7 p.m. For tables or sponsorship opportunities, please call 305-434-9585 or email celebratescience@frostscience. org. frostscience.org