Photography Exhibition at YoungArts

| March 20, 2017 | Calendar

YoungArts will be presenting its first ever photography exhibition curated by Master Teacher and Panelist Michelle Dunn Marsh and will also feature works by alumni. May 5-June 30. 2100 Biscayne Boulevard; youngarts.org

