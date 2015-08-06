    

Red Bull Sound Select: 3 Days in Miami

| February 3, 2017 | Calendar

Discover new musicians and dance along to old favorites at Red Bull’s exclusive Sound Select event at The Hangar in Downtown Miami. Move and groove to headliner Angel Olsen and Toronto-based electro-folk artists Bernice and Charlotte Day Wilson, a soulful singer/songwriter. Other artists include a New Orleans rapper, a rock and soul artist, and much more. Tickets are available here. 60 NE 11th St.

