Sleep-In Cinema at The Standard

| February 3, 2017 | Calendar

What's the best way to spend Valentine's Day weekend? At a sleep-in cinema of course. Reserve your Casper bed under the stars and watch classic and new-age romances like Top Gun (yes, it's a romance), Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and 10 Things I Hate About You. The best part? There’s no need to get out of bed because snacks and drinks will be brought to you bedside. Reserve your space here. 40 Island Ave.