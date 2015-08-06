    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Johanna Ortiz Describes How She Felt When Beyoncé Wore Her Designs & Why She Loves Miami
Read More

April 20, 2017

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. Hosts Kentucky Derby Viewing Party

| April 20, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Join Sweet Liberty for their “Talk Derby to Me” Kentucky Derby viewing party featuring specialty Southern Fare and commemorative cocktails such as the Black-eyed Susan Cocktail, Bourbon Smash, Whiskey Sour, Bourbon Cider Sour and the Classic Mint Julep. There will be an interactive Mint Julep bar cart offering guests the chance to blend their own flavored juleps. Sweet Liberty will also be providing a Derby Hat & Bow Tie Bar for guests to purchase on-site and participate in their “Best Dressed Contest.” 237 20th Street B, Miami Beach; mysweetliberty.com

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: