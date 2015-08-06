Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. Hosts Kentucky Derby Viewing Party

Join Sweet Liberty for their “Talk Derby to Me” Kentucky Derby viewing party featuring specialty Southern Fare and commemorative cocktails such as the Black-eyed Susan Cocktail, Bourbon Smash, Whiskey Sour, Bourbon Cider Sour and the Classic Mint Julep. There will be an interactive Mint Julep bar cart offering guests the chance to blend their own flavored juleps. Sweet Liberty will also be providing a Derby Hat & Bow Tie Bar for guests to purchase on-site and participate in their “Best Dressed Contest.” 237 20th Street B, Miami Beach; mysweetliberty.com