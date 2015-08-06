The Whisk(e)y Reverie in Coconut Grove

PartiesSee More
Read More
December 14, 2016
Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More
December 13, 2016
Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More
December 7, 2016
Become a whiskey expert at Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House’s intimate guided tasting. Learn from whiskey expert, Felipe Ojeda and taste over 100 whiskies, including 35 brands of scotch, straight bourbons, and much more. Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP by emailing felipe@tauruscoconutgrove.com. 3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove