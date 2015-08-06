    

The Whisk(e)y Reverie in Coconut Grove

December 20, 2016

Become a whiskey expert at Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House’s intimate guided tasting. Learn from whiskey expert, Felipe Ojeda and taste over 100 whiskies, including 35 brands of scotch, straight bourbons, and much more. Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP by emailing felipe@tauruscoconutgrove.com. 3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

