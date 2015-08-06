Traditional Latin Christmas Eve Dinner

PartiesSee More
Read More
December 14, 2016
Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More
December 13, 2016
Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More
December 7, 2016
Don’t want to cook on Christmas eve? The Restaurant at The Raleigh is hosting “La Cena de Nochebuena,” a Latin-themed family-style dinner. Feast on roasted leg of suckling pig, and enjoy black beans, sweet plantains, coquitos and more all night long! Leave room for dessert because they are serving tres leches with caramelized pineapple and vanilla glaze. Tickets are $49 per person. 1772 Collins Ave.