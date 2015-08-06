'Sports Illustrated' Model Hannah Ferguson on Her Career Goals, Why She Loves Miami & That Steamy Carl's Jr. Commercial

By Jared Shapiro | June 29, 2016 | People Feature

Model Hannah Ferguson swelters in the latest swimwear on a scorchingly sexy day at the Delano South Beach.

It’s 90 degrees outside as gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model–turned–Ocean Drive cover star Hannah Ferguson frolics in the pristine waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Just another day at the beach? Hardly. Slipping in and out of swimwear from a range of designers, including Agent Provocateur and Luli Fama, Ferguson hardly notices the gawkers and paparazzi who crowd the shimmering white sands to catch even a glimpse of one of the world’s most beautiful women. Tomorrow night in Miami, Tiësto will rock Story, while the Heat will battle the Raptors in the second game of their seven-game NBA playoff series at AmericanAirlines Arena. Across town, Jennifer Lopez will be snapped shopping for Valentino purses at Bal Harbour Shops. It’s all a far cry from Ferguson’s childhood home in San Angelo, Texas, just a stone’s throw from an Air Force base, where a little ballerina who dreamed of being an ice-skater was homeschooled. “It’s a pretty small town,” says the IMG supermodel. “There’s not a lot going on there.”

In the years since, Ferguson has traded her Midwestern upbringing for the fast-paced world of fashion and modeling in New York City, but as she tells Ocean Drive, she’s never far away from the ocean, where she truly feels most at home…

Let’s start straight from the beginning. How did you get into modeling?

At 19 years old, after I graduated from high school, I drove to Dallas with my mom from my hometown of San Angelo, Texas, did a model search, and ended up winning. So I quit my job and moved to Dallas to model for six months, and then they sent me off to New York.

Was it something you always wanted to do?

It’s something that came up when I was about 15. I used to want to be a figure skater, and then I wanted to be a ballet dancer, and then I was like, “I want to do Sports Illustrated.” So modeling was my dream, and has been ever since.

Were you a figure skater?

No. In San Angelo, we don’t have any ice. It’s a small town in West Texas. It’s pretty dry, and we didn’t have any ice-skating rinks or places to take lessons. I had taken ballet ever since I was 3, so I kind of figured that was a good way to get my ground for figure skating if I ever got the chance to start taking lessons, but it just never really happened.

That’s sad, right? If you’re a kid and you want to be something and you never get the chance?

Yeah, but one thing led to another… I love ballet—still to this day I love ballet—so whenever I realized that ice-skating probably wasn’t going to be my thing, I figured I would become a professional ballet dancer.

Some models talk about being an ugly duckling or how boys never liked them. Were you always aware of your beauty?

I never really thought that I was anything special. I always felt like I was a pretty average person and a normal girl, but I wouldn’t say I was an ugly duckling. I’ve never been out of shape, and I was well-endowed at a young age, I’ll put it that way. People always thought I was older than I was; I was always the tallest in my class. But I was never a weird, skinny, funny-looking kid. I just had a dream and I wanted to at least go for it so I could say that I tried. I went for it, and it worked.

What are your views on plastic surgery?

I find it interesting, learning about things, or doing research, or asking people questions… My mom was always firm on not wanting us to ever get into plastic surgery and doing injections. She would always say just be happy with what God gave you. But I feel like once you get to a certain age, if you want to lift something or fill something, then do what you want, do what makes you happy. I do think that there is a fine line between doing too much and something that looks good. My boobs are 100 percent real—thanks, mom! Everything about me is real.

"I'm happiest to be in a city by the beach, or on the water, or in the ocean… that’s where I feel at home."

I read that your parents were both Marines, your dad was a sniper…

My parents never had to go to war, thankfully, but my dad trained to be a sniper. Both of my parents were on the shooting team, which is actually how they met. My mom was a drill instructor—that’s something that kind of stays with you and had an effect on our childhood.

Is that still how you live your life?

[Laughs] No, I’m really bad about making my bed in the morning, to be honest. I actually think it’s more comfy when it’s messy and you get back in and the blankets are already disheveled.

But it obviously affects your feelings on guns and the Second Amendment.

My point of view, from being a Texan and having two Marines as parents—I just think having gun knowledge is so important. Whether you want to have a gun or you think people should be allowed to have guns or not, I think that at least knowing how to handle and operate one and knowing how it works and not being afraid of it is pretty crucial.

Shifting gears, on a Carl’s Jr. commercial, you had to take a bite out of 70 burgers?

It was something I had never experienced before, that’s for sure. They had a spit bucket, actually, on the side, so every time we would do a take and I would take a bite out of the burger, this guy would have to run over with a bucket and I would have to spit it out, otherwise I would probably end up not feeling so good. I did have a stomach full of barbecue sauce by the end of the day.

Did you eat any of it?

I ate a few bites, but most of it I put in the spit bucket. It’s like behind the scenes, where people never realize what’s going on. It’s like, “Oh, this commercial is so sexy…” If only you knew what was really happening.

You were originally part of Trump Modeling?

I was with Trump for a little over two years. I met [Donald] the second day after signing my contract with a few other girls. He was nice, basically asking us about our careers.

Let’s talk about Sports Illustrated. That was a dream come true?

That was the only reason I got into modeling, to be in that issue. My third issue came out just this past February. I’m hoping to be in there for many issues to come.

Is that the ultimate goal?

Absolutely. I’m hoping to get the cover now—that’s my next goal.

Four of Ocean Drive’s recent swimsuit cover girls have done the cover of Sports Illustrated afterwards: Lily Aldridge, Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Hannah Davis.

I love it. Hopefully, I’m following in their footsteps.

What do you love about Miami?

I love that it’s sunny and there are beaches everywhere. That is the kind of environment that I love to be in. Every time I’m flying here, I am excited. It’s funny because for the longest time I had never been on a beach, but I always knew inside that it was the place I wanted to be, and to live on a beach or by the beach. It was just something I always felt. That’s why I’m happiest to be in a city by the beach, or on the water, or in the ocean… that’s where I feel at home for sure.

What’s the perfect swimwear for you?

Definitely a two-piece. I usually go to a triangle top, just because they fit me the best. But then I love the smaller bottoms, kind of like Brazilian cut. I like bright colors sometimes, but at the moment [I’m favoring] earthy tones. Having a swimsuit that is a tan color, a military green, or a salmon color—I think those look so good with tan skin. And I love wearing body chains and dainty gold jewelry.

You’re currently dating fellow Sports Illustrated model Hannah Davis’s brother, Conn. And if you got married, you would also be Hannah Davis?

That’s funny—we actually joke around about that.

How did you guys meet?

I actually met him in Miami. His sister brought him to one of the Sports Illustrated events my first year. At first I didn’t know that he was her brother, which is pretty funny, but also ironic… We met and hit it off, and I guess the rest is history.