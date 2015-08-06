Macy's Honors Thanksgiving with In-Store Events around the Country

By Jill Sieracki | November 15, 2016 | Lifestyle

Macy's celebrates its 90th Thanksgiving Day spectacle with a fancy Rizzoni Tome and in-store events from coast to coast.

Sky’s the limit! Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is filled with its signature floats, balloons, and novelty “bloonicles” and “trycaloons” (balloon-vehicle hybrids). Launched in 1924 by Macy’s employees, the parade only took a hiatus during World War II.

When the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way down New York’s Central Park West and Sixth Avenue on November 24, the celebration is set to be even more exuberant than usual to mark the 90th edition this year. “We like to make sure nothing is duplicated— we’re giving people a full breadth of entertainment from the moment the turkey crosses the starting line to the time Santa officially rings in the holiday season,” says Amy Kule, executive producer and parade official.

The parade reaches 50 million viewers with its nationally televised NBC broadcast, and 3.5 million line the streets in New York to witness it live. As part of this year’s milestone, Rizzoli has introduced the coffee-table book Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A New York City Holiday Tradition, which captures the history and scope of the spectacle and features a foreword by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and afterword by Macy’s Chairman and CEO Terry J. Lundgren. “The parade’s halo effect becomes a tangible reality for shoppers at their local Macy’s store and macys.com,” says Lundgren. “They expect the parade’s perfectly choreographed execution to translate into a seamless shopping experience.” Across the country, in-store celebratory events and products will be unveiled—and a new app even allows users to create their own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This is a milestone for Macy’s, but I think it’s a milestone for every fan we have across the country,” says Kule. “This is not a New York parade; this is America’s parade.” 1675 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-6300