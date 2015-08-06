Diptyque Honors Miami with City-Inspired Candle

By Carla Torres | November 30, 2016 | Lifestyle

Legendary Parisian perfumer Diptyque makes a bold and aromatic entrance at Brickell City Center with a candle designed to evoke the magic city.

Inspired by the natural and man-made environments of the Magic City, Diptyque’s Miami candle ($70) combines the green hue often found in the glass of Art Deco architecture with the scents of magnolia, lemon, vanilla, and a “ricochet” of key lime pie.

You would need to have an olfactory malfunction to dislike Diptyque, the company that perfected the art of melding wax with perfume when it created a trio of candles inspired by its founders in 1963. Half a century and a bouquet of scents later, Miami joins Diptyque’s collection of exclusive city-inspired candles. “It’s the ultimate gift for someone who lives and breathes Miami,” says Creative Director Myriam Badault, who gives us a whiff of what to expect.

Smells like: “A very sweet, voluptuous flower blend evocative of Florida’s blooming magnolia flower with hints of lemon and vanilla. Foods from the area were important for us. If you close your eyes, you’ll get a ricochet of key lime pie.”

Looks like: Fun in the tropical sun. “We thought about the climate and the luxuriant vegetation of plush banana trees, which we used to design our first Miami store, at Bal Harbour Shops, and then combined that with Art Deco architecture to create the rich green glass hue.”

Comes in: “Black-and-white palm print speckled with colored dots that mimic bright beach umbrellas seen from the sky during Miami Beach’s high season. Even our packaging pays homage to Miami!”

Time it took to get the scent just right: “Six months. We really wanted to have the perfect alchemy of wax and tropical fragrance be as delicate as the [magnolia] flower and keep it natural.”

Will burn for: “Ninety hours if you have the 65-ounce candle.”

Pairs with: “Our Do Son eau de toilette, because of the fresh scent of tuberose.”

Available at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-865-8225