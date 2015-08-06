What Are the Trending Hashtags to Use in Miami This Month?

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | December 2, 2016 | Culture

Forget snow angels and eggnog. In Miami, December means alfresco yoga, more art than your eyes can handle, and a visit from the Beach Boys. 'Tis the season for fun in the Magic City sun. #HoHoHo.

Jingle Basketballs: Our @MiamiHeat take on their fiercest rival, the @NYKnicks, at @AmericanAirlinesArena on December 6. Then, on December 18, partake in a sports first: a mass meditation, with 20,000 going inward before the tip-off against the @BostonCeltics. #BurgersNBBall

Stretch Your Mind: Need an Art Basel break? Take a breather at the @YogArtEvent [1] that started it all, now at @SacredSpaceMiami from December 3 to 4, with @GreenMonkeyYoga veteran and new @AhanaYoga owner @DawnBYoga.

Arsht Affairs: #TheBeachBoys [2] have been singing of sun and surf for more than 50 years, and for one night only (December 15) the Grammy Award-winning #Rock&RollHallofFamers play their hits at the @ArshtCenter. Then enjoy a #WinterWonderland when #TheNutcracker brings the holiday spirit, December 17–24.

Funny Girl: @BarbraStreisand [3] will be serenading Miami for the first time since 1963 on December 5. We’re pretty sure even those with nosebleed seats at @AmericanAirlinesArena will be thrilled to hear that legendary voice again. #AStarIsBorn

Fashion and the Magic City: @Patricia_Field [4] (the force behind Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe on Sex and the City) is making her #ArtBasel debut with a one-of-a-kind #ArtFashion collection at the @WhiteDotGallery throughout December. #WhenFashionMeetsArt

Sound of Music: Where can you see @GoodCharlotteBand, @GlassAnimals, @MiikeSnow, and @DirtyHeads all in a two-day span? Only at Fort Lauderdale’s #RiptideFest, December 3–4.

So Much Art, So Little Time: Be it “The Other Dimension” at #MOCA, “Chromaticity” at @MADAMiami, or #ArtBasel itself, it feels like every artist in the world is coming to Miami this month. #FeelingArtsy #Baseling

Cars and Condos: Working with G and G Business Developments, Aston Martin (@AstonMartinLagonda) is breaking ground downtown on its 66-story #AstonMartinResidences. #AstonMartinLiving

Baby Got Buns: Think you got buns, hun? @DaleTalde is dishing out pork-belly banh mi buns, Cuban buns, avocado buns, fried chicken buns, and more varieties than you’ve ever imagined during #BabyGotBaoBuns, every Thursday at @TaldeMiamiBeach.

Brunch Bacchanal: The Peruvian-inspired brunch at @CoyaMiami [5] is back with #CornSundaes and #BottomlessBooze. Can you say #SundayFunday?

Keep It Mello: Ring in 2017 with chart-topping DJ @Marshmello Music [6] as he mans the ones and twos at @StoryMiami. #NYE