December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Search Our Site

What Are the Trending Hashtags to Use in Miami This Month?

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | December 2, 2016 | Culture

Share

Forget snow angels and eggnog. In Miami, December means alfresco yoga, more art than your eyes can handle, and a visit from the Beach Boys. 'Tis the season for fun in the Magic City sun. #HoHoHo.

Trending-Miami-Hashtags.jpg

Jingle Basketballs: Our @MiamiHeat take on their fiercest rival, the @NYKnicks, at @AmericanAirlinesArena on December 6. Then, on December 18, partake in a sports first: a mass meditation, with 20,000 going inward before the tip-off against the @BostonCeltics. #BurgersNBBall

Stretch Your Mind: Need an Art Basel break? Take a breather at the @YogArtEvent [1] that started it all, now at @SacredSpaceMiami from December 3 to 4, with @GreenMonkeyYoga veteran and new @AhanaYoga owner @DawnBYoga.

Arsht Affairs: #TheBeachBoys [2] have been singing of sun and surf for more than 50 years, and for one night only (December 15) the Grammy Award-winning #Rock&RollHallofFamers play their hits at the @ArshtCenter. Then enjoy a #WinterWonderland when #TheNutcracker brings the holiday spirit, December 17–24.

Funny Girl: @BarbraStreisand [3] will be serenading Miami for the first time since 1963 on December 5. We’re pretty sure even those with nosebleed seats at @AmericanAirlinesArena will be thrilled to hear that legendary voice again. #AStarIsBorn

Fashion and the Magic City: @Patricia_Field [4] (the force behind Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe on Sex and the City) is making her #ArtBasel debut with a one-of-a-kind #ArtFashion collection at the @WhiteDotGallery throughout December. #WhenFashionMeetsArt

Sound of Music: Where can you see @GoodCharlotteBand, @GlassAnimals, @MiikeSnow, and @DirtyHeads all in a two-day span? Only at Fort Lauderdale’s #RiptideFest, December 3–4.

So Much Art, So Little Time: Be it “The Other Dimension” at #MOCA, “Chromaticity” at @MADAMiami, or #ArtBasel itself, it feels like every artist in the world is coming to Miami this month. #FeelingArtsy #Baseling

Cars and Condos: Working with G and G Business Developments, Aston Martin (@AstonMartinLagonda) is breaking ground downtown on its 66-story #AstonMartinResidences. #AstonMartinLiving

Baby Got Buns: Think you got buns, hun? @DaleTalde is dishing out pork-belly banh mi buns, Cuban buns, avocado buns, fried chicken buns, and more varieties than you’ve ever imagined during #BabyGotBaoBuns, every Thursday at @TaldeMiamiBeach.

Brunch Bacchanal: The Peruvian-inspired brunch at @CoyaMiami [5] is back with #CornSundaes and #BottomlessBooze. Can you say #SundayFunday?

Keep It Mello: Ring in 2017 with chart-topping DJ @Marshmello Music [6] as he mans the ones and twos at @StoryMiami. #NYE

OTOGRAPHY BY TODD WILLIAMSON/GETTY IMAGES FOR ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL (BEACH BOYS); LISA LAKE/ WIREIMAGE FOR BSB (STREISAND); GARY JAMES (COYA); ANDREW CHIN/GETTY IMAGES (MARSHMELLO)

