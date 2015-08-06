    

10 Ultra-Luxe Gifts for Beauty Lovers

By Christina Clemente | December 2, 2016 | Lifestyle

From a super-chic facial device to the perfect holiday candle, we’ve rounded up the best in beauty gifts to give your loved ones this season.

Jo Malone Cologne.

Cologne Collection, Jo Malone London ($115). 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, 305-931-8950

Why gift one Jo Malone London fragrance when you can give five? The Cologne Collection includes favorites like Lime Basil & Mandarin and Pomegranate Noir, all wrapped up in a festive bow.

Moroccanoil holiday gift set.

VIP Treatment Collection, Moroccanoil ($79). moroccanoil.com

Give the gift of good hair with Moroccanoil’s VIP Treatment Set, which includes the brand’s famed argan oil Moroccanoil Treatment, the Luminous Hairspray Strong, and the Intense Hydrating Mask.

ZIIP Beauty.

Ziip Beauty, Ziip ($495). Gee Beauty, 1845 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 305-868-3533

Forget the clichéd gift certificate—this handheld nano-current device brings the facial to your home. The sleek gadget links up to your iPhone and serves up six different treatments for a serious skin boost, like Total Clearing (later, blemishes!) and the brand new Instant Gratification.

Sarah Moon for NARS lipsticks.

Glass Metropolis Mini Audacious Lipstick Coffret, Nars ($125). nars.com

Born from François Nars’ winter collaboration with fashion photog Sarah Moon, this set of eight mini Audacious Lipsticks includes brand classics like the scarlet-hued Rita—perfect for holiday fêtes.

Baies limited-edition Diptyqe.

Baies Limited Edition Deluxe Holiday Candle, diptyque ($350). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865- 8225

This limited-edition candle is adorned with festive gold stars and boasts notes of rose and black currant leaf. And, since it arrives in a stunning hatbox reminiscent of the holidays, there’s no gift wrap required.

La Mer with Missoni.

Margherita Missoni and La Mer Holiday Gift Box, La Mer ($550). cremedelamer.com

Is there anything better than an exclusive cashmere wrap designed by Margherita Missoni, coupled with La Mer’s iconic Crème de la Mer? We think not. The exclusive set is available starting November 30.

Diorific Vernis.

Diorific Vernis- Holiday 2016 Limited Edition, Dior ($28 each). dior.com

Limited-edition nail polishes in sparkling shades of gold, dark berry, crimson, and silver make for perfect stocking stuffers.

Supersonic Dyson Hair Dryer.

Supersonic Hair Dryer, Dyson ($400). dyson.com

This buzzed-about (and Jen Atkin-approved) hairdryer will not only give your loved one a fabulous mane, but it looks really good on a vanity.

Tom Ford Brushes.

Soleil Brush Kit, Tom Ford ($850). 103 NE 30th St., Miami, 786-749-2600

Housed in a chic, white case, Tom Ford’s new travel brush set includes four different tools for those on the go.

Phlur.

The Quintessential Gift, Phlur ($95). phulr.com

Let your lucky loved-ones do the choosing with PHLUR’s fragrance experience. After perusing the brand’s site, they can select samples of two of the six scents, and then choose a full-sized bottle of their favorite.

Tags: beauty gift guide holidays presents makeup skincare
Categories: Lifestyle

