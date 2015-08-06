Forget the clichéd gift certificate—this handheld nano-current device brings the facial to your home. The sleek gadget links up to your iPhone and serves up six different treatments for a serious skin boost, like Total Clearing (later, blemishes!) and the brand new Instant Gratification.
Glass Metropolis Mini Audacious Lipstick Coffret, Nars ($125). nars.com
Born from François Nars’ winter collaboration with fashion photog Sarah Moon, this set of eight mini Audacious Lipsticks includes brand classics like the scarlet-hued Rita—perfect for holiday fêtes.
Baies Limited Edition Deluxe Holiday Candle, diptyque ($350). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865- 8225
This limited-edition candle is adorned with festive gold stars and boasts notes of rose and black currant leaf. And, since it arrives in a stunning hatbox reminiscent of the holidays, there’s no gift wrap required.
Is there anything better than an exclusive cashmere wrap designed by Margherita Missoni, coupled with La Mer’s iconic Crème de la Mer? We think not. The exclusive set is available starting November 30.
Let your lucky loved-ones do the choosing with PHLUR’s fragrance experience. After perusing the brand’s site, they can select samples of two of the six scents, and then choose a full-sized bottle of their favorite.