Cirque du Soleil's 'Kurios' Comes to Miami

By Carla Torres | December 7, 2016 | Culture

Dive deep down the rabbit hole into the wondrous world of Kurios, Cirque du Soleil's 35th production, making its Miami premiere this month under the iconic big-top tent.

Mr. Microcosmos and Mini Lili are just two of the fantastical characters that audiences will meet in Kurios. right: Of course, it wouldn’t be a “cirque” without clowns.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you let your imagination run wild and somehow it all became real? What otherworldly characters would you meet? What dimensions would you visit? What crazy dreams and wild ideas would pop into being? Step inside Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios–Cabinet of Curiosities and you’ll find out. “We must learn to close our eyes,” the show’s writer-director, Michel Laprise, tells Ocean Drive. “Under the surface exists an invisible world.” He should know: Since joining Cirque in 2000, Laprise has been enchanting audiences around the globe. He even collaborated with Madonna on her Super Bowl halftime show in 2012 and subsequent MDNA Tour.

And he does it again in Kurios, giving his invisible world a physical form beneath the big-top tent next to Hard Rock Stadium. So what exactly is Kurios all about? The story’s hero, the Seeker, traverses a mechanical yet whimsical realm populated with unearthly characters to reach the valley of the “possible impossible,” from which he returns with a collection of curiosities as souvenirs of his inexplicable adventures. That’s in addition to the other gravity-defying virtuosos— seen in acts like the Invisible Circus and the Upside Down World—that you’ve come to expect from Cirque du Soleil.

“For years I wanted to direct a show under the big top,” Laprise says, proving that anything you imagine could indeed come true. "I want this show to open people’s eyes up to the magic in their own lives so they reach for their dreams.” Kurios–Cabinet of Curiosities runs from December 10 through January 8, 2017, in the big-top tent next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 877-924-7783