December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More

December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More

December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

Read More

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
Read More

December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Read More

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
Read More

December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
Read More

December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Read More

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
Read More

December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
Read More

December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Read More

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
Read More

December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Cirque du Soleil's 'Kurios' Comes to Miami

By Carla Torres | December 7, 2016 | Culture

Share

Dive deep down the rabbit hole into the wondrous world of Kurios, Cirque du Soleil's 35th production, making its Miami premiere this month under the iconic big-top tent.

Kurios-miami.jpg

Mr. Microcosmos and Mini Lili are just two of the fantastical characters that audiences will meet in Kurios. right: Of course, it wouldn’t be a “cirque” without clowns.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you let your imagination run wild and somehow it all became real? What otherworldly characters would you meet? What dimensions would you visit? What crazy dreams and wild ideas would pop into being? Step inside Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios–Cabinet of Curiosities and you’ll find out. “We must learn to close our eyes,” the show’s writer-director, Michel Laprise, tells Ocean Drive. “Under the surface exists an invisible world.” He should know: Since joining Cirque in 2000, Laprise has been enchanting audiences around the globe. He even collaborated with Madonna on her Super Bowl halftime show in 2012 and subsequent MDNA Tour.

And he does it again in Kurios, giving his invisible world a physical form beneath the big-top tent next to Hard Rock Stadium. So what exactly is Kurios all about? The story’s hero, the Seeker, traverses a mechanical yet whimsical realm populated with unearthly characters to reach the valley of the “possible impossible,” from which he returns with a collection of curiosities as souvenirs of his inexplicable adventures. That’s in addition to the other gravity-defying virtuosos— seen in acts like the Invisible Circus and the Upside Down World—that you’ve come to expect from Cirque du Soleil.

“For years I wanted to direct a show under the big top,” Laprise says, proving that anything you imagine could indeed come true. "I want this show to open people’s eyes up to the magic in their own lives so they reach for their dreams.” Kurios–Cabinet of Curiosities runs from December 10 through January 8, 2017, in the big-top tent next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 877-924-7783

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MARTIN GIRARD

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: