    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More

December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More

December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

See More
Read More

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
Read More

December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
Read More

December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
Read More

December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
Read More

December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
Read More

December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
Read More

December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Adler Guerrier & Matt Randall Take Us Inside Twyla House

By Aldous Tuck | December 2, 2016 | Culture

Share

We caught up with artist Adler Guerrier and Twyla co-founder Matt Randall to chat about the purpose of Twyla House, why they love Art Basel Miami Beach, and which artists to look out for this year.

Twyla-House

Twyla House offers a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of Art Basel.

Twyla has reinvented the way that people buy and collect art by connecting some of the world's foremost artists with those looking to curate their spaces and bring beauty to their lives. Building and maintaining strong relationships with artists is at Twyla’s core, so it came as no surprise when they unveiled Twyla House for Art Basel Miami Beach.

This unique environment is part clubhouse part oasis for artists and their guests looking to recharge and relax during the excitement of ABMB. Here, we chatted with Twyla co-founder and CEO Matt Randall, and Miami resident and featured artist Adler Guerrier, who created new pieces currently on display at the house.

What is the mission of Twyla House, and what can attendees expect to find?
MATT RANDALL: While living in New York a number of years ago, I had many friends who were artists and gained an appreciation of their hard work and struggles. The desire to support artists is one of the pillars of both Twyla and Twyla House. ABMB is both exciting and stressful, so Twyla House allows artists the ability to escape and unwind by providing a meeting place that not only offers food, drink, and a swimming pool, but is [also] full of art to stimulate creativity and conversation.
ADLER GUERRIER: There is wonderful synergy in the house. Artwork is all around you in this place of relaxation and reflection.

Adler-Guerrier

Adler Guerrier.

How many years have you been attending ABMB? What's your greatest takeaway from the fair?
MR: Four. My first year, I came to buy art and found the experience overwhelming, which was a key factor in the concept of Twyla.
AG: I have attended from the very first year, and enjoy days where I have no plan or schedule, which allows me to explore. Also, living in Miami, Art Basel brings the best from around the world to me, allowing me to see artists who are exhibiting in Paris or Berlin without leaving my own city.

Adler, share your creative inspirations and how Miami has influenced your works.
AG: My biggest subject matter is people making or finding their place in the world, and my works take note of their environments. I think of early people decorating their cave walls and how people want to be serving as a metaphor for their lives—this relates directly to the concept of Twyla House, as it serves as a place where people can catch their breath while experiencing and being stimulated by creativity.

Matt, who are some of the other artists you work with who will be at ABMB this year?
MR: Ed Granger, who will be working with Twyla soon, will be unveiling an installation at Piaget in Miami, as well as having a solo show during the fair. A few other artists to look for are Miami-based Alette Simmons-Jimenez and Matthew Satz as well as Trey Speegle, Marc Dennis, Natalie White, and Elena Lyakir.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: interviews artists art basel q&a art basel miami beach
Categories: Culture

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

November 30, 2016

Emilio Estefan on Opening Estefan Kitchen & How His Daughter Is Carrying on the Family Legacy
Read More

December 8, 2016

Tips & Recipes from Miami Bartenders to Help You Throw Your Best Holiday Party Yet
Read More

November 28, 2016

10 Must-Sees at Miami Art Week 2016


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: