December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Search Our Site

Why You Can't Miss Mister E's Art Basel Exhibit

By Katie Jackson | December 2, 2016 | Culture

Share

South Florida-based artist Mister E went from rags to riches in the art world when his psychedelic Benjamin Franklins found their way into the homes of A-list celebrities.

Mister-E-2.jpg

Mister E relaxes atop one of his exotic cars in the new 10,000-square-foot Delray Beach studio/ gallery/event space that he calls the FactorE.

Whether you’ve seen his colorful hundred-dollar bills plastered all over Miley Cyrus’s Instagram account or flying out of a pink “cash cannon” in rapper D.R.A.M.’s music video for “Cash Machine,” Mister E’s kaleidoscopic currency has everyone wanting to make it rain—with art. And it’s not just hip young musicians who are fans; stars including Floyd Mayweather, Adam Sandler, and Lionel Richie have all requested works by the Delray Beach-based artist. “It’s so surreal,” he says. Even the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts owns a Mister E masterpiece.

Although his creative genius was apparent when he was young, the artist (who disclosed that his first name begins with an E but politely declined to provide his full name in order to remain a “mystery/mister-e”) began selling paintings after college as a sideline while working in construction. After a stint in New York City, E moved back to Delray Beach, where he rented a small studio on the popular Atlantic Avenue.

“I threw a big opening party where I hung up about 15 paintings, and I sold $10,000 in the first night,” he recalls. “That’s when I decided to become an artist.” Today, celebrities like Cyrus are reaching out to him personally. “I woke up to a direct message from her on Instagram saying she wanted my art in her house,” E says. “I didn’t want to just send her a painting. I wanted to go there and do something special.” That led to a residency in her LA manse, where he completed the now famous #MoneyWall, which also includes a vintage safe he restored, covered in gold leaf, and filled with bills for Cyrus’s friends to sign and add to the installation. “Imagine how many cool people come to her place!”

Mister-E-1.jpg

Chamaeleon.

E has since turned his attention to major partnerships and his Art Basel exhibition in the Wynwood Arts District, open to the public December 1–4 and featuring a collaboration with Lamborghini and "other surprises." Although Basel is a milestone for this self-taught artist, E remains humble and down-to-earth, focusing on what he truly loves: producing artwork that brings people joy.

It’s why he gets up at 7 am to create, and why his latest project—a 10,000-square-foot studio in Delray Beach that he and manager Monsieur Marcel have worked tirelessly to bring to life—may be his best work yet. “I wanted a place where people can come and where I can have events,” says E. “It’s more than just buying artwork. I want it to be an experience they always remember.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: art artists art basel december 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MISTER E

