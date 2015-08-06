Why You Can't Miss Mister E's Art Basel Exhibit

By Katie Jackson | December 2, 2016 | Culture

South Florida-based artist Mister E went from rags to riches in the art world when his psychedelic Benjamin Franklins found their way into the homes of A-list celebrities.

Mister E relaxes atop one of his exotic cars in the new 10,000-square-foot Delray Beach studio/ gallery/event space that he calls the FactorE.

Whether you’ve seen his colorful hundred-dollar bills plastered all over Miley Cyrus’s Instagram account or flying out of a pink “cash cannon” in rapper D.R.A.M.’s music video for “Cash Machine,” Mister E’s kaleidoscopic currency has everyone wanting to make it rain—with art. And it’s not just hip young musicians who are fans; stars including Floyd Mayweather, Adam Sandler, and Lionel Richie have all requested works by the Delray Beach-based artist. “It’s so surreal,” he says. Even the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts owns a Mister E masterpiece.

Although his creative genius was apparent when he was young, the artist (who disclosed that his first name begins with an E but politely declined to provide his full name in order to remain a “mystery/mister-e”) began selling paintings after college as a sideline while working in construction. After a stint in New York City, E moved back to Delray Beach, where he rented a small studio on the popular Atlantic Avenue.

“I threw a big opening party where I hung up about 15 paintings, and I sold $10,000 in the first night,” he recalls. “That’s when I decided to become an artist.” Today, celebrities like Cyrus are reaching out to him personally. “I woke up to a direct message from her on Instagram saying she wanted my art in her house,” E says. “I didn’t want to just send her a painting. I wanted to go there and do something special.” That led to a residency in her LA manse, where he completed the now famous #MoneyWall, which also includes a vintage safe he restored, covered in gold leaf, and filled with bills for Cyrus’s friends to sign and add to the installation. “Imagine how many cool people come to her place!”

Chamaeleon.

E has since turned his attention to major partnerships and his Art Basel exhibition in the Wynwood Arts District, open to the public December 1–4 and featuring a collaboration with Lamborghini and "other surprises." Although Basel is a milestone for this self-taught artist, E remains humble and down-to-earth, focusing on what he truly loves: producing artwork that brings people joy.

It’s why he gets up at 7 am to create, and why his latest project—a 10,000-square-foot studio in Delray Beach that he and manager Monsieur Marcel have worked tirelessly to bring to life—may be his best work yet. “I wanted a place where people can come and where I can have events,” says E. “It’s more than just buying artwork. I want it to be an experience they always remember.”