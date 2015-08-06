| December 1, 2016 | Parties

Art Basel magazine, the official magazine for Art Basel in Miami Beach, celebrated the industry's most influential women in the art world at the 7th annual Women In Arts luncheon on December 1, 2016 at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Sue Hostetler, Editor-in-Chief, hosted the afternoon honoring Diana Al-Hadid, Lilly Tartikoff, and Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, all of whose careers have made a long-standing impact on the art community. Guests sipped champagne while admiring the beautiful crystal designs of Atelier Swarovski Home before sitting down to a four-course luncheon in the Scarpetta dining room.