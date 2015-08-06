    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
7th Annual Women In Arts Luncheon Hosted by Art Basel Magazine

| December 1, 2016 | Parties

Art Basel magazine, the official magazine for Art Basel in Miami Beach, celebrated the industry's most influential women in the art world at the 7th annual Women In Arts luncheon on December 1, 2016 at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Sue Hostetler, Editor-in-Chief, hosted the afternoon honoring Diana Al-Hadid, Lilly Tartikoff, and Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, all of whose careers have made a long-standing impact on the art community. Guests sipped champagne while admiring the beautiful crystal designs of Atelier Swarovski Home before sitting down to a four-course luncheon in the Scarpetta dining room.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: