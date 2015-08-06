    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More

December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More

December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

See More
Read More

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
Read More

December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
Read More

December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
Read More

December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
Read More

December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
Read More

December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
Read More

December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

9 Dazzling Gifts That Will Impress Everyone this Holiday

By Francesca Conlin | December 7, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

It's easy to get overwhelmed at this time of year, but we've got you covered with gift ideas everyone will love. See them here:

For the Home Cocktail Mixologist: Stoli Elit Vodka

Elit-Stoli-Vodka

Elit, Stoli ($99). Crown Wine & Spirits: 2046 57th Ave. SW, Miami, 305-264-4210; 5749 Bird Rd., Miami, 305-662-9898; Total Wine & More: Fifth & Alton., Miami Beach, 786-276-6545; Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; 8851 136th St. SW, Miami, 305-971-7615; The Palms at Town & Country, Kendall, 305-630-3790

The best cocktails need only the finest vodka around. If you know someone who loves to sip and savor, this distinguished tasting bottle of liquor is just the gift to give.

For the Timepiece Aficionado: TUDOR Heritage Black Bay Dark Watch

Tudor-Watch

Heritage Black Bay Dark, TUDOR Bracelet or Leather Strap ($4,475, $4,150). Kirk Jewelers, 142 E Flagler St., Miami, 305-203-0035

Gift the man in your life some arm candy that inherits the general lines, domed dial, and crystal of the original TUDOR diving watches, but now finished in black matte steel.

For the Liquor Bottle Collector: Hendrick’s Gin

Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick’s Gin ($34.99). Total Wine & More, Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; Sunset Corners Fine Wines & Spirits, 8701 SW 72nd St., Miami, 305-271-8492

Not only is Hendrick’s an iconoclastic gin in the way it’s made, but also in the way it looks thanks to its apothecary style bottle, making it the perfect addition to their home bar.

For the Fashionable Tot: LIVLY Kai Leather Jacket

LIVLY-Kai-Jacket

Kai Leather Jacket in Pink, LIVLY ($235). livlyclothing.com

This buttery soft leather jacket is ideal for the stylish little one in your life.

For the Whiskey Enthusiast: High West Whiskey Rendezvous Rye

High-West-Whiskey

Rendezvous Rye, High West Whiskey ($64.99). Total Wine & More: Fifth & Alton., Miami Beach, 786-276-6545; Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; The Palms at Town & Country, Kendall, 305-630-3790; Sunset Corners Fine Wines & Spirits, 8701 SW 72nd St., Miami, 305-271-8492; Aficionados Cigar & Liquor, 1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-427-6165; Small Daddy's Liquors, 7325 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-262-2115

If you know a whiskey lover who is looking to discover new variants in the process, this blend of two exotic straight rye whiskies—one old and one young—is sure to give them a rich and full mouthfeel.

For the Beauty Guru: Kjaer Weis Cream Blush

Kjaer-Weiss-Cream-Blush

Cream Blush, Kjaer Weis ($56). kjaerweis.com

An anti-aging and antioxidant rich cream blush that adds a pop of color and packs a punch with glamorous refillable packaging is what beauty lovers dream of.

For the Techie: Futuretronics TouchPl@y Speaker

Futuretronics-Touch-Play

TouchPl@y Speaker, Futuretronics ($49.95). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-867-1818

No syncing, no pairings, no cables, no problem. That’s the technology behind this speaker that allows the gadget geek you know to amplify the sound of their device without configuration.

For the Fine Liquor Buff: L’essence de Courvoisier Cognac

l-essence-de-courvoisier

L’essence de Courvoisier ($3,500). Vintage Liquors, 3301 NE First St., Miami, 305-514-0307; Pantry Liquors, 9897 SW 40th St., Miami, 305-554-0708; Checkers Liquors, 18419 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, 305-253-5395

The ultimate luxe holiday gift for those who appreciate liquor at the finest level, this cognac features extremely rare eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne and Borderies crus that date back to the early 1900s.

For the Bijoux Lover: Nini Jewels Star Burst Earrings

Nini-Jewels

Star Burst Earrings, Nini Jewels ($39,610). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

They say the best things come in small packages, and these dangling earrings are sure to make her light up.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: gift guide gifts holidays holiday gifts _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

November 30, 2016

Emilio Estefan on Opening Estefan Kitchen & How His Daughter Is Carrying on the Family Legacy
Read More

December 8, 2016

Tips & Recipes from Miami Bartenders to Help You Throw Your Best Holiday Party Yet
Read More

November 28, 2016

10 Must-Sees at Miami Art Week 2016


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: