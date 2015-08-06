An anti-aging and antioxidant rich cream blush that adds a pop of color and packs a punch with glamorous refillable packaging is what beauty lovers dream of.
For the Techie: Futuretronics TouchPl@y Speaker
TouchPl@y Speaker, Futuretronics ($49.95). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-867-1818
No syncing, no pairings, no cables, no problem. That’s the technology behind this speaker that allows the gadget geek you know to amplify the sound of their device without configuration.
For the Fine Liquor Buff: L’essence de Courvoisier Cognac
L’essence de Courvoisier ($3,500). Vintage Liquors, 3301 NE First St., Miami, 305-514-0307; Pantry Liquors, 9897 SW 40th St., Miami, 305-554-0708; Checkers Liquors, 18419 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, 305-253-5395
The ultimate luxe holiday gift for those who appreciate liquor at the finest level, this cognac features extremely rare eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne and Borderies crus that date back to the early 1900s.
For the Bijoux Lover: Nini Jewels Star Burst Earrings
Star Burst Earrings, Nini Jewels ($39,610). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161
They say the best things come in small packages, and these dangling earrings are sure to make her light up.