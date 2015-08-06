By Francesca Conlin | December 7, 2016 | Lifestyle

It's easy to get overwhelmed at this time of year, but we've got you covered with gift ideas everyone will love. See them here:

For the Home Cocktail Mixologist: Stoli Elit Vodka

Elit, Stoli ($99). Crown Wine & Spirits: 2046 57th Ave. SW, Miami, 305-264-4210; 5749 Bird Rd., Miami, 305-662-9898; Total Wine & More: Fifth & Alton., Miami Beach, 786-276-6545; Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; 8851 136th St. SW, Miami, 305-971-7615; The Palms at Town & Country, Kendall, 305-630-3790

The best cocktails need only the finest vodka around. If you know someone who loves to sip and savor, this distinguished tasting bottle of liquor is just the gift to give.

For the Timepiece Aficionado: TUDOR Heritage Black Bay Dark Watch

Heritage Black Bay Dark, TUDOR Bracelet or Leather Strap ($4,475, $4,150). Kirk Jewelers, 142 E Flagler St., Miami, 305-203-0035

Gift the man in your life some arm candy that inherits the general lines, domed dial, and crystal of the original TUDOR diving watches, but now finished in black matte steel.

For the Liquor Bottle Collector: Hendrick’s Gin

Hendrick’s Gin ($34.99). Total Wine & More, Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; Sunset Corners Fine Wines & Spirits, 8701 SW 72nd St., Miami, 305-271-8492

Not only is Hendrick’s an iconoclastic gin in the way it’s made, but also in the way it looks thanks to its apothecary style bottle, making it the perfect addition to their home bar.

For the Fashionable Tot: LIVLY Kai Leather Jacket

Kai Leather Jacket in Pink, LIVLY ($235). livlyclothing.com

This buttery soft leather jacket is ideal for the stylish little one in your life.

For the Whiskey Enthusiast: High West Whiskey Rendezvous Rye

Rendezvous Rye, High West Whiskey ($64.99). Total Wine & More: Fifth & Alton., Miami Beach, 786-276-6545; Arena Shops, Miami, 305-354-3270; The Palms at Town & Country, Kendall, 305-630-3790; Sunset Corners Fine Wines & Spirits, 8701 SW 72nd St., Miami, 305-271-8492; Aficionados Cigar & Liquor, 1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-427-6165; Small Daddy's Liquors, 7325 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-262-2115

If you know a whiskey lover who is looking to discover new variants in the process, this blend of two exotic straight rye whiskies—one old and one young—is sure to give them a rich and full mouthfeel.

For the Beauty Guru: Kjaer Weis Cream Blush

Cream Blush, Kjaer Weis ($56). kjaerweis.com

An anti-aging and antioxidant rich cream blush that adds a pop of color and packs a punch with glamorous refillable packaging is what beauty lovers dream of.

For the Techie: Futuretronics TouchPl@y Speaker

TouchPl@y Speaker, Futuretronics ($49.95). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-867-1818

No syncing, no pairings, no cables, no problem. That’s the technology behind this speaker that allows the gadget geek you know to amplify the sound of their device without configuration.

For the Fine Liquor Buff: L’essence de Courvoisier Cognac

L’essence de Courvoisier ($3,500). Vintage Liquors, 3301 NE First St., Miami, 305-514-0307; Pantry Liquors, 9897 SW 40th St., Miami, 305-554-0708; Checkers Liquors, 18419 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, 305-253-5395

The ultimate luxe holiday gift for those who appreciate liquor at the finest level, this cognac features extremely rare eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne and Borderies crus that date back to the early 1900s.

For the Bijoux Lover: Nini Jewels Star Burst Earrings

Star Burst Earrings, Nini Jewels ($39,610). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

They say the best things come in small packages, and these dangling earrings are sure to make her light up.