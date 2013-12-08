By Lydia Geisel | December 20, 2016 | People

We dare you to have any 'bah humbug' feelings after seeing these six celebrity dogs celebrating the season in festive outfits.

Do you think Santa is looking for one more reindeer?#Luaiswondering #ChristmasVocê acha que Papai Noel precisa de mais uma rena? #Luapensando #Natal A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 23, 2014 at 10:48am PST

Someone seems to have escaped from Santa’s sleigh. When she’s not dressed up in Dad’s jersey, Bundchen and Brady’s dog Lua will sport almost anything to make Mom happy.

"kill me" A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 7, 2013 at 7:38pm PST

Who said ugly Christmas sweaters were only meant for humans? Only man’s best friend could pull off a look like this.

Merry ruff ruff Christmas! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 22, 2015 at 2:18pm PST

This pop queen got the whole gang to dress up in festive gear last holiday season. Santa can’t get the job done without his two elves by his side.

Even olive is getting into the festivities A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 7, 2015 at 9:00am PST

Even pups across the pond get excited for the holidays. In the Beckham household, everyone plays a role, Olive included.

Santa Fred A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 17, 2014 at 5:05pm PST

While the How I Met Your Mother star’s dog might not look too happy, a pic like this makes for an especially adorable holiday card.

Seriously? @cookiedabooboo A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 26, 2015 at 10:24am PST

The Real Housewives of New York star loves dressing up her dog Cookie so much that she even made him his own Insta account. We wouldn’t mind snuggling up with this reindeer.