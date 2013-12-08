    

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

By Lydia Geisel | December 20, 2016 | People

Share

We dare you to have any 'bah humbug' feelings after seeing these six celebrity dogs celebrating the season in festive outfits.

Gisele Bundchen

Someone seems to have escaped from Santa’s sleigh. When she’s not dressed up in Dad’s jersey, Bundchen and Brady’s dog Lua will sport almost anything to make Mom happy.

Chrissy Teigen

"kill me"

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Who said ugly Christmas sweaters were only meant for humans? Only man’s best friend could pull off a look like this.

Britney Spears

Merry ruff ruff Christmas!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

This pop queen got the whole gang to dress up in festive gear last holiday season. Santa can’t get the job done without his two elves by his side.

David Beckham

Even olive is getting into the festivities

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Even pups across the pond get excited for the holidays. In the Beckham household, everyone plays a role, Olive included.

Neil Patrick Harris

Santa Fred

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

While the How I Met Your Mother star’s dog might not look too happy, a pic like this makes for an especially adorable holiday card.

Bethenny Frankel

Seriously? @cookiedabooboo

A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on

The Real Housewives of New York star loves dressing up her dog Cookie so much that she even made him his own Insta account. We wouldn’t mind snuggling up with this reindeer.

