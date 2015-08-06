    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
Read More

December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
Read More

December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

See More
Read More

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
Read More

December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
Read More

December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
Read More

December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
Read More

December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
Read More

December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
Read More

December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gold Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

By Connor Childers | December 12, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Gleaming and glimmering gold gifts steal the spotlight this holiday season.

Gold-Gifts.jpg

1. 18k rose-gold and ebony Doppio Senso chain necklace, Vhernier ($11,600). Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 786-615-2722
2. PB candle, Tomas Maier for Dyptique ($65). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-351-9560
3. Silk scarf, Dior ($200). Miami Design District, 162 NE 39th St., 305-576-4632.
4. Medium Scout camera bag, Michael Michael Kors ($348). The Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 305-428-8771
5. Gold-dipped Geo bowls, Aerin ($600). Neiman Marcus, The Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 786-999-1000
6. Printed silk pump, Hermès ($850). Miami Design District, 163 NE 39th St., 305-868-0118
7. Embellished shoulder bag, Dolce & Gabbana ($1,975). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-866-0503
8. Parfum, Alexander McQueen ($495). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-1100
9. 750 ml. limited-edition holiday bottle of sauvignon blanc, Kim Crawford ($18).
10. Embroidered bag, Roberto Cavalli ($895). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-1749
11. Embroidered key chain, Dior ($560). Miami Design District, 162 NE 39th St., 305-576-4632

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion gift guide gifting december 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SETH OLENICK (KIM CRAWFORD); FREDERIC LECLERE (ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, DIOR)

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

November 30, 2016

Emilio Estefan on Opening Estefan Kitchen & How His Daughter Is Carrying on the Family Legacy
Read More

December 8, 2016

Tips & Recipes from Miami Bartenders to Help You Throw Your Best Holiday Party Yet
Read More

November 28, 2016

10 Must-Sees at Miami Art Week 2016


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: