Gold Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

By Connor Childers | December 12, 2016 |
Lifestyle
Gleaming and glimmering gold gifts steal the spotlight this holiday season.
1. 18k rose-gold and ebony Doppio Senso chain necklace, Vhernier ($11,600). Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 786-615-2722 2. PB candle, Tomas Maier for Dyptique ($65). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-351-9560 3. Silk scarf, Dior ($200). Miami Design District, 162 NE 39th St., 305-576-4632. 4. Medium Scout camera bag, Michael Michael Kors ($348). The Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 305-428-8771 5. Gold-dipped Geo bowls, Aerin ($600). Neiman Marcus, The Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 786-999-1000 6. Printed silk pump, Hermès ($850). Miami Design District, 163 NE 39th St., 305-868-0118 7. Embellished shoulder bag, Dolce & Gabbana ($1,975). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-866-0503 8. Parfum, Alexander McQueen ($495). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-1100 9. 750 ml. limited-edition holiday bottle of sauvignon blanc, Kim Crawford ($18). 10. Embroidered bag, Roberto Cavalli ($895). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-1749 11. Embroidered key chain, Dior ($560). Miami Design District, 162 NE 39th St., 305-576-4632
PHOTOGRAPHY BY SETH OLENICK (KIM CRAWFORD); FREDERIC LECLERE (ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, DIOR)
