By Lauren Epstein | December 13, 2016 | Culture

Tech addicts, rejoice! Miami artist Jillian Mayer has created something special just for you.

Furniture meets art meets futuristic health aid in Jillian Mayer’s Slumpies, which will be shown in New York and California in addition to Miami.

“It has probably happened to you,” says visual performance artist and filmmaker Jillian Mayer in her latest project statement. “You take out your phone to check your emails or likes and find your body instantly slumping over your device, text-neck at a record high degree.” She’s right: You’ll notice it the next time you check your phone—the way your upright posture quickly disintegrates as the blue light of your device lures you in. It’s a stance Mayer calls “post-postural,” referring to a time in the future when she predicts that conscious posture will no longer exist.

“As we advance towards a more technology-engaged society,” she says, “our muscular and skeletal system will likely degrade.” Enter Slumpies, Mayer’s artistic solution for our new way of life. These clunky, colorful structures—meant to support our drooping necks, backs, and arms as we interact with technology—are bulky and primitive, in stark contrast to the sleek, futuristic aesthetic of the products we use while resting on them. And unlike our fragile phones, laptops, and tablets, Slumpies are solid and strong, constructed from fiberglass so they can withstand the weather.

Created in the comical spirit that Mayer’s fans have come to expect and enjoy, the sculptures call attention to a society that seems to be regressing while moving forward. “As humans, we build lots of innovations to simplify our lives and promote connectivity,” says the 29-year-old Miami native. “My work addresses what we give up in order to progress and the human experience surrounding those periods.” Curious? Then slouch on over to Pérez Art Museum Miami until January 22 and test them out yourself. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000