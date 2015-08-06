    

Parties

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Miami Artist Jillian Mayer's Sculptures Are Perfect for Chronic Texters

By Lauren Epstein | December 13, 2016 | Culture

Tech addicts, rejoice! Miami artist Jillian Mayer has created something special just for you.

Furniture meets art meets futuristic health aid in Jillian Mayer’s Slumpies, which will be shown in New York and California in addition to Miami.

“It has probably happened to you,” says visual performance artist and filmmaker Jillian Mayer in her latest project statement. “You take out your phone to check your emails or likes and find your body instantly slumping over your device, text-neck at a record high degree.” She’s right: You’ll notice it the next time you check your phone—the way your upright posture quickly disintegrates as the blue light of your device lures you in. It’s a stance Mayer calls “post-postural,” referring to a time in the future when she predicts that conscious posture will no longer exist.

“As we advance towards a more technology-engaged society,” she says, “our muscular and skeletal system will likely degrade.” Enter Slumpies, Mayer’s artistic solution for our new way of life. These clunky, colorful structures—meant to support our drooping necks, backs, and arms as we interact with technology—are bulky and primitive, in stark contrast to the sleek, futuristic aesthetic of the products we use while resting on them. And unlike our fragile phones, laptops, and tablets, Slumpies are solid and strong, constructed from fiberglass so they can withstand the weather.

Created in the comical spirit that Mayer’s fans have come to expect and enjoy, the sculptures call attention to a society that seems to be regressing while moving forward. “As humans, we build lots of innovations to simplify our lives and promote connectivity,” says the 29-year-old Miami native. “My work addresses what we give up in order to progress and the human experience surrounding those periods.” Curious? Then slouch on over to Pérez Art Museum Miami until January 22 and test them out yourself. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000

Tags: art artists exhibits pamm social media december 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY

