By Katie Jackson | December 14, 2016 | Lifestyle

Miles of unexplored and deserted ground beneath the metrorail will become Miami's first linear park, urban trail, and art playground when The Underline springs to life.

The Underline “rain garden"

Within the last decade, the Magic City has quickly become one of the leading innovative art and culture hubs in the country, with thoughtfully curated projects like the Pérez Art Museum Miami, National YoungArts Foundation, Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science, and more spread throughout the area. Enter, now, The Underline.

With a mission to transform the underutilized and desolate stretch below the Metrorail (a dual-track, elevated rapid transit system that provides service to Miami International Airport and runs from Kendall through South Miami, Coral Gables, and downtown Miami), The Underline will take the less-than-friendly 10-mile pedestrian walkway and bike path from a no man’s land to a labyrinth of thriving natural habitats, inviting fitness zones, and even a blank canvas for local artists to leave their mark with murals, sculptures, installations, and performance art.

Soliciting the help and partnerships of Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places, Friends of The Underline Art Advisory, and Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, as well as $200,000 in funding from ArtPlace America, The Underline is kicking off its artistic initiative this month featuring contemporary works by four Miami-based artists: Bhakti Baxter, Naomi Fisher, Nicolas Lobo, and Agustina Woodgate.

“From the get-go, art has been one of the pillars of The Underline,” says Meg Daly, president and CEO of Friends of The Underline. “Our community has seen the trans formative power of the arts—from our museums and galleries to our schools and artist communities. We’re thrilled to be part of this rich community fabric.” Friends of The Underline is starting off 2017 right by putting the local masterpieces on display throughout the 9.7-mile corridor (including the eight Metrorail locations stretching from Brickell to Dadeland), beginning January 6. The best way for you to start the year? Take a walk or bike ride along The Underline to view them. 1172 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables