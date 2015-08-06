    

#TBT: Justin Bieber's Best Miami Moments Ahead of His NYE Concert

By Jon Warech | December 15, 2016 | Culture

It's official: Justin Bieber loves Miami. In honor of his New Year's Eve concert at the Fontainebleau, Ocean Drive looks back at the pop's singer's most memorable Magic City moments.

And Miami loves Justin Bieber, who rewards that devotion by hanging out in the city whenever he can, like he did on his Purpose World Tour in July.

SKATE OR DIE: Always up for a good time, Justin Bieber visited rapper Lil Wayne’s private skateboard park in 2014. It was a much cheaper outing than a couple of nights prior, when he reportedly brought the house down at the gentlemen’s club King of Diamonds.

GRANDE SURPRISE: Bieber loves a good surprise, and he wowed at an Ariana Grande concert at AmericanAirlines Arena last year by jumping onstage and performing a duet with her, producing a ventisized reaction. 911: In January 2014, Bieber was arrested on DUI charges while driving a Lamborghini. As he left jail after serving a brief sentence, he waved to fans from atop an Escalade, simply because he can.

LEGAL WOES: It’s never too late to say sorry, but twice Bieber faced legal action in Miami after his bodyguard allegedly tussled with a photographer. For the most recent brawl, a judge ordered the singer to show up for a deposition. GOLDEN SWIM: Last December, Bieber dropped $50K on a lavish celebration at the Villa Casa Casuarina—the going rate for a swim in the 24-karat Million Mosaic Pool and two nights in Versace’s double king-size bed.

LOVE NOTES: This summer was hot and steamy for Biebs, who hung with rumored former flame Kourtney Kardashian at Story on July 3 and with model Alexandra Rodriguez on a yacht on July 5.

FAMOUS BY ASSOCIATION: Proof that simply being Bieber-adjacent can make you famous, in 2013 a then-17-year-old Haleigh Youtie enjoyed (or hated) 15 minutes of fame by sitting next to Bieber at a Miami Heat playoff game. Turns out she just had a lucky ticket.

YEAR END: So what will Bieber do next? Ring in 2017 poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and find out firsthand! The party continues at LIV with Skrillex and at Story with Marshmello. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-3283

PHOTOGRAPHY BY PIETER-JAN VANSTOCKSTRAETEN / PHOTONEWS VIA GETTY IMAGES

