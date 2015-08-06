    

Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Art Connoisseurs in Your Life

By Francesca Conlin | December 12, 2016 | Lifestyle

From the whimsical to the luxurious, we've rounded up the best gifts every art lover in your life can appreciate this holiday season.

Fornassetti-Flora-Candle

'Flora' Large Candle, Fornasetti ($525). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Bring the work of Italian artist Piero Fornasetti into their home with this candle that reinterprets his charming surrealist works featuring the face of 19th century opera singer Lina Cavalieri.

Frida-Kahlo-Fashion-as-the-Art-of-Being

Frida Kahlo: Fashion As the Art of Being, Assouline ($195). barneys.com

For the Frida Kahlo admirer who can also appreciate the artistry of fashion, gift them this coffee table book that features over 150 illustrations and photos honoring her bold character and talent.

Noor-Fares-Earrings

18kt Gold Cube Cage Earrings with Diamonds, Noor Fares ($2,229). stylebop.com

Now they can playfully pay tribute to style of the Cubism movement with these elegant 18K gold cube earrings with diamonds.

Franz-Collection-Vase

Van Gogh Sunflowers Large Vase, Franz Collection ($895). Bloomingdale’s, The Falls, Miami, 305-252-6300

This vase with a sunflower motif inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers series can brighten up any art lover’s home with or without actual flowers.

Bao-Bao-Issey-Miyake-Tote

Prism Metallic Faux-Leather Tote, Bao Bao Issey Miyake ($1,295). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Center, Miami, 786-907-3800

The geometric tiles on this tote from artful designer Issey Miyake create a striking pattern in a holiday-ready red color.

Kristjana-S-Williams-Sofa

Skagfjord 2 Seater Chesterfield Sofa Lear White, Kristjana S. Williams ($7,410). culturelabel.com

A beautiful conversation piece in any space, this made-to-order sofa by Icelandic artist Kristjana S. Williams features delightful images of colorful birds, butterflies, and flowers against a white backdrop for a one-of-a-kind functional work of art.

Orlando-Fernandez-Flores-Cufflinks

MYBF Cufflinks, Orlando Fernandez Flores ($219.95). Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., 303-375-3000

Delving into the realm of really modern art, these cufflinks designed by Orlando Fernandez Flores are 3D printed by Italian jeweler Maison 203. They make the perfect addition to any gentleman's wardrobe and what’s more, you’ll find them right at Miami’s very own PAMM.

GucciGhost-Scarf

GucciGhost Scarf, Gucci ($465). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-868-6504

Artist Trouble Andrew incorporates his vision into Gucci’s Alessandro Michele’s design for this special Fall/Winter 2016 scarf, sure to look chic draped around her neck.

Patricia-Breen-Ornament

Cullenwood Finial, Patricia Breen ($405). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

Help decorate their tree with this beautiful hand-blown glass ornament, which was hand-painted and detailed with crystals by Patricia Breen in her Central European studio.

5-Feet-Alexander-Calder-Mobile

Calder Midcentury, Red Yellow Black Mobile, 5 Feet ($1,999). houzz.com

Gift them an actual piece of art that they can admire for years to come. Not just for a nursery, this handmade mobile modeled off Alexander Calder’s famous works will be appreciated by any kinetic art enthusiast, and it makes an impressive statement wherever it hangs from.

Tags: art artists gift guide holidays holiday gifts _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

