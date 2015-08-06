    

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin

By Betsy F. Perry | December 20, 2016 | Style & Beauty

A groundbreaking new treatment makes the dreaded double chin a thing of the past.

A recent survey by the American Society for Dermatological Surgery revealed that nearly 67 percent of us are as bothered by double chins as we are by lines and wrinkles around the eyes. But while there are several options for smoothing out the crinkles, a quick fix for a shimmying chin has always proved elusive—until now.

Beauty-minded pharma company Kythera Biopharmaceuticals has debuted Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for that under-the-chin wobble—or, in medical terms, submental fat. Utilizing precise injections of deoxycholic acid to destroy fat cells, Kybella, which enjoyed phenomenal success during clinical trials, has emerged as something of a miracle fix—for the appropriate patients, of course. “The ideal patient is someone who has a little extra fat under the chin,” says Dr. Melissa Doft (Doft Plastic Surgery, 755 Park Ave., 212-600-4109), a Manhattan-based plastic surgeon. “Younger patients who have more elastic skin will do better with Kybella than older patients with loose or sagging skin, as the skin of the latter will not bounce back.”

“[Kybella] is not ideal if you have a lot of fat under your chin or if you have excess skin,” adds Doft. “It will not lead to tightening of the skin. Most patients require one to three treatments with one month apart.” Whatever it takes to unearth your true face… Treatment programs can range from $1,300 to $7,200

Tags: skincare anti-aging dermatology plastic surgery december 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHEV WILKINSON/GETTY IMAGES

