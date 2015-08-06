    

Why Photographer Greg Lotus's New Series 'Underwater Beauties' Is Not to Be Missed

By Becky Randel | December 19, 2016 | Culture

Photographer Greg Lotus brings liquid motion to life in "Underwater Beauties."

Greg-Lotus.jpg

Inspired by the mermaid shows he loved as a child, Greg Lotus has created a series of evocative, ethereal underwater photographs, such as Pacific Opal.

Photographer Greg Lotus has shot iconic images of stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Alba, and Pierce Brosnan for the pages of Vogue and Vanity Fair, but his non-celebrity work is quickly gaining attention of its own from collectors worldwide. Lotus’s new series “Underwater Beauties”—featuring models photographed in sensual underwater poses—will be shown at NIBA Home during Art Week Miami. “My grandparents took me to Weeki Wachee Springs, near Tampa, as a young boy—the underwater mermaid shows fascinated me,” Lotus says about his inspiration.

“I wanted to revisit this experience as a photographer.” He shot the images through portholes looking into the pool at South Beach’s Albion Hotel, and the main challenge he faced was making the human body appear effortlessly fluid. “We used a metal pole to help models pull themselves deep into the water,” Lotus explains. “The models definitely had their work cut out for them—[it was] complete water aerobics!” With his extensive experience in the world of high fashion, Lotus pays attention to every detail of an image, down to the shape produced by the models’ gauzy outfits.

“The perfect angle is only the beginning,” he says. “I wanted the clothes to interpret movement… to feel like they were an extension of the weight and flow of the water, capturing isolated movement and every sensual detail.” NIBA Home, Miami Design District, 39 NE 39th St., 305-573-1939

Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GREG LOTUS

