December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium

By Becky Randel | December 22, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Adios, boring bellman uniforms! Coconut Grove's first new condo in over a decade has couture uniforms created by one of the country's top design duos.

Isabel-Ruben-Toledo.jpg

Husband-and-wife design team Isabel and Ruben Toledo.

As you pull into Grove at Grand Bay—the new Bjarke Ingels-designed condominium from David Martin’s Terra Group, you may notice the valet looking uniquely stylish in a short-sleeved motorcycle jacket, or perhaps you’ll be struck by the receptionist’s pretty linen shirtdress or the concierge’s chic indigo ensemble. These outfits are the work of designers Isabel and Ruben Toledo, the duo behind some of Michelle Obama’s most famous looks.

“The collaboration helps [me convey] to my customers and clients that not only am I working with great architecture, but that good design is all-encompassing,” Martin says of his decision to work with the pair. The Toledos created custom-fit outfits for every employee, from the pool boy to the parking attendants. “These are the un-uniform uniforms,” says Ruben. “It was really key that they didn’t feel institutional,” Isabel adds. “I wanted them to be harmonious with the space, and yet have an identifier so that I know I can ask this person a question.”

The couple was inspired by the inventive architecture of the twisting towers and the “big panoramic views,” particularly of the ocean and the lush grove, which ultimately led to the collection’s color palette of sand tones, blues, and grays with green piping. The building’s shape also influenced the actual construction of the collection.

“Isabel always takes into account the sides, how seams travel through the body,” says Ruben. “The whole thing has a very mod, futuristic feeling.” The developer couldn’t be happier with the result. “You want people to have an emotional connection to their home,” says Martin. “And anything we can do to further that makes the owners—and the employees—feel happy and excited.” 2665 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove, 305-929-8646

Tags: condos coconut grove ruben toledo isabel toledo december 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ROBIN HILL (GROVE AT GRAND BAY); COURTESY OF ISABEL & RUBEN TOLEDO (TOLEDO); IMAGE BY TERRA (SKETCH)

