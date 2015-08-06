| December 13, 2016 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine hosted an exclusive cocktail celebration paying homage to the top influencers contributing to the ever evolving scene in South Florida with the December edition of "The List" on December 13, 2016. The event took place at Seaspice drawing over 100 VIPs. List honorees and their like-minded guests enjoyed a beautiful evening on the river while sipping cocktails courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka and savoring tastings from Kiki On The River.