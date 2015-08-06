    

Parties

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views

By Carla Torres | December 22, 2016 | Food & Drink

Forty floors up, rooftop oasis Sugar at East, Miami provides a respite from the hustle and bustle of Brickell with libations inspired by the Far East.

Oasis-Sugar.jpg

From a dive bar beloved by Anthony Bourdain (Mac’s Club Deuce) to one of the World’s Best Bars (The Broken Shaker) and the city’s only 24/7 showclub (E11EVEN), there isn’t a shortage of places to imbibe in the 305. But set some 500 feet above sea level with the topmost bird’s-eye view of anywhere in the Magic City? Only one alfresco drinking den could be so sweet!

Take the psychedelic elevator in East, Miami—the flagship business and lifestyle hotel of the $1.05 billion Brickell City Centre—40 floors up to Sugar, where handcrafted cocktails and stargazing go hand in hand. Reminiscent of a Southeast Asian jungle and drawing a debonair international crowd, the lush watering hole is equally popular with locals who like to see, be seen, and meet interesting people from all walks of life. (Come every other Saturday and you may catch III Points music festival founder and Bardot Music Director David Sinopoli moonlighting as DJ Legs Benedict.)

For potables, Sugar is shaking things up and paying homage to the brand’s culture by throwing exotic ingredients—from Thai chili and iced tea to Asian pear, green tea, and even sesame oil—into the mix. While the East of Miami cocktail (gin, green tea, ginger, and lime) has become Sugar’s signature, the Sesame Sling (also gin, but with mango, Key lime, hibiscus, and sesame) is as East-meets-Miami as it gets. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, 305-712-7000.

Tags: dining brickell bars miami bars rooftop december 2016
Categories: Food & Drink

November 30, 2016

Emilio Estefan on Opening Estefan Kitchen & How His Daughter Is Carrying on the Family Legacy
December 8, 2016

Tips & Recipes from Miami Bartenders to Help You Throw Your Best Holiday Party Yet
November 28, 2016

10 Must-Sees at Miami Art Week 2016


