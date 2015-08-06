Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views

By Carla Torres | December 22, 2016 | Food & Drink

Forty floors up, rooftop oasis Sugar at East, Miami provides a respite from the hustle and bustle of Brickell with libations inspired by the Far East.

From a dive bar beloved by Anthony Bourdain (Mac’s Club Deuce) to one of the World’s Best Bars (The Broken Shaker) and the city’s only 24/7 showclub (E11EVEN), there isn’t a shortage of places to imbibe in the 305. But set some 500 feet above sea level with the topmost bird’s-eye view of anywhere in the Magic City? Only one alfresco drinking den could be so sweet!

Take the psychedelic elevator in East, Miami—the flagship business and lifestyle hotel of the $1.05 billion Brickell City Centre—40 floors up to Sugar, where handcrafted cocktails and stargazing go hand in hand. Reminiscent of a Southeast Asian jungle and drawing a debonair international crowd, the lush watering hole is equally popular with locals who like to see, be seen, and meet interesting people from all walks of life. (Come every other Saturday and you may catch III Points music festival founder and Bardot Music Director David Sinopoli moonlighting as DJ Legs Benedict.)

For potables, Sugar is shaking things up and paying homage to the brand’s culture by throwing exotic ingredients—from Thai chili and iced tea to Asian pear, green tea, and even sesame oil—into the mix. While the East of Miami cocktail (gin, green tea, ginger, and lime) has become Sugar’s signature, the Sesame Sling (also gin, but with mango, Key lime, hibiscus, and sesame) is as East-meets-Miami as it gets. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, 305-712-7000.