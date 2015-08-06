    

Best Miami Restaurants & Bars to Put on Your Radar

By Carla Torres | December 23, 2016 | Food & Drink

A handful of can't-miss restaurants and bars are open for business just in time for Miami's coolest and most happening month of the year.

new-restaurants-miami-1.jpg

Green Pastures from Paradigm Kitchen.

Mindful Indulgence: PARADIGM KITCHEN
First, Matthew Sherman got Miami hooked on juicing with Jugofresh. Now, he and Jugofresh chef Paco are feeding health-minded Miamians concoctions like dosa wraps (made with easily digestible fermented legumes), poke bowls with the local catch of the day, and Stoner’s Delight: gluten-free and vegan banana and sweet potato bread topped with almond butter, caramelized banana, and chocolate sauce. 1843 Bay Road, Miami Beach, 786-453-2488

Eat Like the French: PARIS 6 BISTRO
Sometimes you just need a croque monsieur… after clubbing until 6 am. Enter this Brazilian import and the only 24-hour French bistro on South Beach. Think escargots, crème vichyssoise, and entrecôte béarnaise with frites. 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-363-6801

new-restaurants-miami-4.jpg

Copper 29’s short-rib flat bread.

Drinking Den: COPPER 29
It’s about time Coral Gables got its first legitimate craft cocktail bar. Don’t be fooled by the bouncer and velvet ropes; inside the vibe is dark, moody, and bordering on a speakeasy. The libations are equally paradoxical: Classics are given twists, like a chai-infused mule with a splash of açai kombucha and aloe juice or a new take on the old-fashioned with dry eucalyptus shrub, star anise extract, black walnut bitters, and a proper cherry oak-smoked ice cube. Better yet: Soak it all up with an order of chili duck nachos. 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 786-580-4689

Heat Is On: PHUC YEA
When the Magic City’s first Phuc Yea pop-up shuttered in 2011, foodies were left both devastated and hoping it would return as a permanent fixture. Fast-forward five years and Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata have gone back to their Vietnamese roots, only this time they’re throwing Cajun influences and Miami swagger into the mix. Cases in point: crispy cod Cajun banh mi and Caja China Coca-Cola hoisin duck. 7001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-602-3710

new-restaurants-miami-6.jpg

The pizza oven at Paulie Gee’s churns out a mouthwatering array of creative twists on Neapolitan-style pies.

Pizza Night: PAULIE GEE’S
Brooklyn’s famed pizzeria has brought its Neapolitan-style pies and no-take-out policy to Miami’s shores. Choose from 20 pizzas blistered to crunchy perfection and topped with everything from brisket to octopus to slow-roasted Cuban pulled pork and even vegan fennel sausage with cashew ricotta dollops. Try the signature Hellboy (a tomato-based pie with Italian tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Berkshire hot sopressatta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and Mike’s Hot Honey), which is credited for single-handedly setting off the hot-and-sweet pizza trend in NYC. Finish things off with Mike’s Hot Honey sundae. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

new-restaurants-miami-2.jpg

Lilikoi Organic Living’s salmon Benedict.

Organic Living: LILIKOI
House-made falafels, mushroom farro risotto, a mahi mahi burger, a kale piña colada smoothie, gluten-free waffles with coconut Chantilly and pecans—these are just a few of our favorite things from South Pointe’s salubrious surf-chic café. 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach, 305-763-8692

