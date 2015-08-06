    

Parties

December 14, 2016

Ocean Drive Hosts Franciacorta Wine Dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau
December 13, 2016

Ocean Drive Magazine's December 'List' Event
December 7, 2016

Jack Frost Happy Hour

People

December 21, 2016

Major Lazer's DJ Walshy Fire on Working with Diplo & Justin Bieber & Where He DJ's in Miami
December 21, 2016

8 Celebrity Hairstyles Easy to Mimic For Any Holiday Party
December 20, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

Food & Drink

December 22, 2016

Rooftop Oasis Sugar Offers Amazing Cocktails & Expansive Miami Views
December 16, 2016

Renowned Bartender John Lermayer on His New Cocktail Bar, Sweet Liberty
December 15, 2016

Culinary Dishes in Miami Worth Instagramming

Home & Real Estate

December 19, 2016

Edgewater's Real Estate & Cultural Offerings Make it the Perfect Place to Live in Miami
December 19, 2016

Presented by Bespoke Marketing: Take a Tour of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences
December 14, 2016

SBE's Sam Nazarian on SLS Brickell & Love for South Florida

Style & Beauty

December 22, 2016

Isabel & Ruben Toledo Create Custom-Fit Outfits for Coconut Grove's New Condominium
December 20, 2016

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
December 16, 2016

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
10 Thoughtful Gifts for the Music Lovers on Your List

By Francesca Conlin | December 19, 2016 | Lifestyle

Help them show off their love for music with these 10 perfect presents for the musically-inclined this holiday.

Yvonne-Guitar-Earrings

18-Karat Gold Diamond Earring, Yvonne Léon ($2,305). net-a-porter.com

These 18K gold earrings handcrafted in France shaped like electric guitars are delicate and elegant, but bold enough to make a statement for any music devotee’s ensemble.

The-Fragrance-Kitchen-Feel-the-Rhythm

FEEL THE RHYTHM Eau de Parfum, The Fragrance Kitchen ($225). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

The late Michael Jackson once said, "Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?" Help them feel their rhythm with this fragrance bearing the same name, featuring notes of pepper, coriander, cedarwood, and more.

Smythson-Music-Leather-Notebook

Panama Notebook, Smythson ($80). barneys.com

This sleek notebook stamped with the phrase, "If music be the food of love, play on," will surely make writing that much more enjoyable for the music lover.

Restoration-Hardware-Vintage-Turntables

Vintage Trunk Digital Conversion Turntable, Restoration Hardware ($249). Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-935-1253

If they’re a vinyl collector, let them show off their old favorites with this reproduction of a vintage travel case that houses a three-speed turntable beneath its canvas-clad lid.

Singing-Machine-Karaoke

Home 2.0, The Singing Machine ($199.99). singingmachine.com

As the first Bluetooth speaker that also doubles as a karaoke machine, this polished and modern gadget is ideal for those who love to stream music and throw singing soirées.

David-Bowie-Painting

David Bowie, 48” x 40”, Acrylic on Canvas, Elisabetta Fantone ($6,200). elisabettafantoneart.com

From Madonna to Mick Jagger and even the late, great David Bowie, a piece by Elisabetta Fantone—whose exhibition, "Imaginibus," was most recently on display at Art Basel—makes for a picture-perfect addition to their home.

Saint-Laurent-Musical-Note-Shirtdress

Shirtdress in Black & Off White Musical Note Printed Viscose, Saint Laurent ($1,690). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-704-4144

While many have sung about wearing their heart on their sleeves, now the music enthusiast can wear their love for the genre all over with this musical motif dress.

Lysse-Clothing-Belfast-Jacket

Belfast Jacket, Lysse ($148). A Nose For Clothes, 11223 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, 305-253-8632

They can show off their rock musician alter ego, thanks to this vegan leather jacket with gunmetal details.

Bob-Dylan-a-Day-in-the-Life-Book

Bob Dylan: A Year and A Day by David Kramer, Taschen ($700). taschen.com

An extraordinary portrait of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature winner, David Kramer’s portfolio of images of Bob Dylan will be proudly displayed on their coffee table for years to come. As just one of 1,765 numbered copies signed by the author, it’s also a collector’s item.

Valentino-Guitar-Strap-Rockstud-Leather-Bag

Guitar Strap Rolling Rockstud Leather Shoulder Bag, Valentino ($3495). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Center, Miami, 786-907-3800

The embroidered guitar strap on this Valentino studded bag makes for a trendy, yet edgy finishing touch, ideal for the fashionistas who appreciate and want to emulate the fashions of the rock ‘n roll era.

Categories: Lifestyle

November 30, 2016

Emilio Estefan on Opening Estefan Kitchen & How His Daughter Is Carrying on the Family Legacy
December 8, 2016

Tips & Recipes from Miami Bartenders to Help You Throw Your Best Holiday Party Yet
November 28, 2016

10 Must-Sees at Miami Art Week 2016


