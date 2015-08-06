By Francesca Conlin | December 19, 2016 | Lifestyle

Help them show off their love for music with these 10 perfect presents for the musically-inclined this holiday.

18-Karat Gold Diamond Earring, Yvonne Léon ($2,305). net-a-porter.com

These 18K gold earrings handcrafted in France shaped like electric guitars are delicate and elegant, but bold enough to make a statement for any music devotee’s ensemble.

FEEL THE RHYTHM Eau de Parfum, The Fragrance Kitchen ($225). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

The late Michael Jackson once said, "Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?" Help them feel their rhythm with this fragrance bearing the same name, featuring notes of pepper, coriander, cedarwood, and more.

Panama Notebook, Smythson ($80). barneys.com

This sleek notebook stamped with the phrase, "If music be the food of love, play on," will surely make writing that much more enjoyable for the music lover.

Vintage Trunk Digital Conversion Turntable, Restoration Hardware ($249). Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-935-1253

If they’re a vinyl collector, let them show off their old favorites with this reproduction of a vintage travel case that houses a three-speed turntable beneath its canvas-clad lid.

Home 2.0, The Singing Machine ($199.99). singingmachine.com

As the first Bluetooth speaker that also doubles as a karaoke machine, this polished and modern gadget is ideal for those who love to stream music and throw singing soirées.

David Bowie, 48” x 40”, Acrylic on Canvas, Elisabetta Fantone ($6,200). elisabettafantoneart.com

From Madonna to Mick Jagger and even the late, great David Bowie, a piece by Elisabetta Fantone—whose exhibition, "Imaginibus," was most recently on display at Art Basel—makes for a picture-perfect addition to their home.

Shirtdress in Black & Off White Musical Note Printed Viscose, Saint Laurent ($1,690). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-704-4144

While many have sung about wearing their heart on their sleeves, now the music enthusiast can wear their love for the genre all over with this musical motif dress.

Belfast Jacket, Lysse ($148). A Nose For Clothes, 11223 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, 305-253-8632

They can show off their rock musician alter ego, thanks to this vegan leather jacket with gunmetal details.

Bob Dylan: A Year and A Day by David Kramer, Taschen ($700). taschen.com

An extraordinary portrait of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature winner, David Kramer’s portfolio of images of Bob Dylan will be proudly displayed on their coffee table for years to come. As just one of 1,765 numbered copies signed by the author, it’s also a collector’s item.

Guitar Strap Rolling Rockstud Leather Shoulder Bag, Valentino ($3495). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Center, Miami, 786-907-3800

The embroidered guitar strap on this Valentino studded bag makes for a trendy, yet edgy finishing touch, ideal for the fashionistas who appreciate and want to emulate the fashions of the rock ‘n roll era.