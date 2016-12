By Jessica Estrada | December 21, 2016 | Lifestyle

Holiday travel plans calls for a new carry-on bag that’s roomy and chic. These trusty travel companions below are great for taking on the plane or just packing the essentials for a fun weekend getaway. Wherever you’re headed, you’ll be traveling in style.

The Weekender

Weekender Salmon, Clare V. ($625). clarev.com

Made of Italian leather and equipped with a shoulder strap, this salmon-colored beauty is both pretty and practical.

The Messenger

Leather Messenger Bag, Gucci ($3,600). mrporter.com

This scrumptious Gucci bag, with its plush leather and gold hardware, will elevate any travel ensemble.

The Satchel

Zip Satchel, Shinola ($795). 2399 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-374-2994

This sleek satchel is spacious enough to carry all your traveling necessities, but small enough to double as your work bag during the week.

The Wheelie

Outfitter Luggage, Herschel Supply Co ($140). shop.herschelsupply.com

Part duffel, part rolling suitcase, this camo-printed bag will be super easy to carry with you from destination to destination.

The Keepall

Keepall Bandoulière 45, Louis Vuitton ($1,720). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-573-1366

Made of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier canvas, this classic keepall will endure a lifetime of travels without ever going out of style.

The Duffel

Leather-Trimmed Denim Duffel Bag, Brunello Cucinelli ($3,395). mrporter.com

Crafted from denim and accented with a brown leather trim, this cool duffel bag effortlessly merges fashion with function.

The Backpack

The Medium Rucksack in Technical Nylon & Leather Black, Burberry ($1,250). Miami Design District, Miami, 315-423-0078

Multiple pockets and a slouchy, relaxed vibe make this Burberry backpack a top choice for nailing effortless jet-set style.

The Voyager

The Voyager Fringed Textured Leather Weekend Bag, Eddie Harrop ($1,235). net-a-porter.com

Thanks to its fun fringe and edgy vibe, this carry-on bag will be the coolest piece of luggage in the overhead compartment.

The Tote

Personalized Leather Tori Travel Tote, GiGi New York ($358). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

This super-soft chic tote is perfect for the traveler who just wants to throw everything in their bag and go.