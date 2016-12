By Lydia Geisel | December 21, 2016 | People

When it comes to effortlessly rocking the latest hairstyles, these trendy celebs have it in the bag. Switch up your go-to look as you make your party rounds this season by copying these A-listers who know how to impress with a standout ‘do.

Waves for Days: Kim Kardashian

Wet beachy glam last night #vmas A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2016 at 3:50pm PDT

To top off your favorite LBD, opt for fresh beachy waves like Kim K. All you need is a bit of serum and oil to slay this super-sexy look—no fuss involved.

High Bun: Zendaya

Blush slip dress and silk bomber available now on dayabyzendaya.com A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

It's time to up your updo game. Whether you’re spending the night sipping on eggnog or toasting to the New Year, amp up your look with an elegant high bun.

Pigtail Braides: Bella Hadid

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:40am PST

If you’re struggling to find the style you’re after, keep things simple with two Dutch braids, like this Hadid sister. This low-key yet edgy look was made for turning heads.

Half Up, Half Down: Ciara

#Hair. Half Up, Half Down A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

This pop queen can show us a thing or two about mixing a sleek updo and flowing locks—because, honestly sometimes you just can’t decide. Keep things uncomplicated with a ‘do that lets you enjoy the best of both worlds.

Voluminous Bob: Lily Aldridge

Perfect way to end the work year!!!! @russelljames @hungvanngo @daniellepriano @kateyoung A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:13pm PST

Add some oomph to your holiday hair like this Victoria’s Secret model who chooses to keep things extra glam with a full head of curls.

Top Knot: Lauren Conrad

@kristin_ess gave me a tiny top knot at yesterday's @lclaurenconrad shoot... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

Nothing says put-together and ready-to-party like a feminine top knot styled to perfection. Copy Conrad and celebrate the holiday in style with this ethereal option.

Subtle Braids: Maria Menounos

#hair #braids A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

For ladies who love a fun look that offers a sweet surprise, take a hint from this E! A-lister who proves that it’s really all in the details.

Low Pony with a Twist: Julianne Hough

You can never go wrong with a low-maintenance ponytail. Hough does refined chic justice with a low-pony and a plunging neckline.