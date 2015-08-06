Sponsored Post: 5 Festive Bottles to Pop Open This Holiday Season

By Lydia Geisel | December 23, 2016 | Sponsored Post

Whether you're hosting an at-home holiday soirée or simply topping off a chilly night with a glass of vino, swap your boring bubbly for Franciacorta, the award-winning Italian sparkling wines that are gaining major traction in the US with celebs, foodies, sommeliers, and tastemakers alike. Produced in a breathtaking wine region just one hour from Milan, Franciacorta is made in the classic double-fermentation method, and the resulting wines are complex yet refreshing and crisp, available in several styles from sparkling rosé and vintage brut to the unique Satèn and they were all made for celebrating. Franciacorta is home to over 100 wineries so the sparkling choices are almost endless, but we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites here; raise a glass to 2017 with any of these spectacular bottles of bubbly.

A flavorful mix of Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, and Pinot Nero, this rich wine is carefully refined for 28 months before it’s ready to be thoroughly enjoyed. Split a bottle—or two—as you catch up with old friends over the holidays.

Defined by fruity and floral aromas, this wine is best served as an aperitif that pairs best with fish and white meat. Commence a standout holiday feast with a fresh glass of this brut made from 100 percent Chardonnay.

Unwind after a long afternoon of holiday shopping with a glass of this heavenly vino, which carries notes of flowers, acacia honey, apricot, and dried fruit. Complement your pour with a fresh bowl of your favorite pasta—the two make for a memorable combo.

This impressive bottle of bubbly can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home or gifted to an outstanding host or hostess. Named in honor of the land of Franciacorta, this magnificent vino not only pays homage to its nurturing Italian origins, but it's also crafted to entice all your taste buds with dynamically fizzy flavors.

This bottle alone is enough of an excuse to host a holiday party this winter, whether you have an occasion to celebrate or not. Let your loved ones know just how much you appreciate them by offering a well-deserved glass of this savory Italian wine, sure to make them feel right at home.

You can purchase Franciacorta wines at select Miami retailers, including Abaco Premium Wines, Wine by the Bay, or Laurenzo's Italian Market, and online at sherry-lehmann.com. Alternatively, Franciacorta wines are also served in some of Miamia's top restaurants, including Scarpetta, Casa Tua, and the Miami Biltmore Hotel.