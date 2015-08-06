Kinga Lampert, Roland Mouret, and Rochelle Finvarb
Caryn Lubetsky and Melissa Netkin
Dara Hirsh, Courtland Lantaff, and Katie Jackson
Martina Navratilova, Roland Mouret, Julia Lemigova, and Elias Synalovski
Guests shopping the Pre Spring 2017 Collection
A look from the runway
Neiman Marcus models
On November 30, 2016, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Ocean Drive along with Kinga Lampert and Rochelle Finvarb hosted esteemed designer Roland Mouret for breakfast along with 30 fellow style sophisticates. Guests broke from their Art Basel festivities to be the first to preview the French designer’s Pre-Spring 2017 collection. VIPs in attendance included tennis pro Martina Navratilova, Melissa Netkin, Diana Furman, and Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff.