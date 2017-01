By Lauren Epstein | January 6, 2017 | Culture

Steeped in ancient Chinese tradition, Shen Yun leaps back into Miami with a one-of-a-kind performance that has dazzled audiences around the world.

Shen Yun dancers performing Ancient Elegance.

“I think I may have found some new ideas for the next Avatar,” the Emmy and Academy Award-winning special effects artist Robert Stromberg said after watching Shen Yun Performing Arts. It’s easy to see why he was inspired. A typical Shen Yun performance is a captivating, colorful experience for the senses, from the bright, draping costumes to the animated sets, booming orchestra, and mind-blowing choreography.

Founded on a mission to breathe new life into traditional Chinese culture, Shen Yun—the largest Chinese music and dance ensemble in the world—brings audiences story-based dances centered around 5,000 years of folk tales and legends. The Shen Yun Orchestra, which provides the grandiose soundtrack for the dancers’ twirls, tricks, and storytelling numbers, uses ancient instruments like the erhu and pipa that lend an Eastern twist to a full-blown Western orchestra.

It’s a spectacle like no other, so it’s no wonder Shen Yun has graced the stages of the globe’s most distinguished venues, from the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, to the London Coliseum, and this month, Miami’s own Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The company brings a little extra magic to the Magic City with four performances only, January 6 through 8. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722