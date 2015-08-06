    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Michael Heverly on 'America's Next Top Model' & His Favorite Miami Spot

By Katie Jackson | January 10, 2017

South Florida-born and bred Michael Heverly of Next Management did the Magic City proud (and made viewers swoon) as a finalist on Cycle 22 of America's Next Top Model. Now the bona fide heart-throb is setting the modeling world ablaze.

Born in Hollywood, Florida, Michael Heverly was working in a bowling center when he was tapped for America’s Next Top Model; since then, he has walked runways around the world.

How did you get into modeling?
 When I finished high school, all I wanted was to travel, meet new people, and see new places. I decided then and there that I was going to pursue modeling.

What was it like to be a contestant on America’s Next Top Model?
I went on the show because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We did crazy things you would never do. Tyra Banks is great and shows that if you want to be successful in this industry, you’d better be ready to work.

Favorite Miami hangout?
 I’m a big fan of Wynwood. Wood Tavern (2531 NW Second Ave., 305-748-2828) or Brick (187 NW 28th St., 786-467-1205) is usually where I’ll go on a Saturday night.

Favorite shoot?
 I shot with Bruce Weber for the first issue of CR, Carine Roitfeld’s fashion magazine, with Kate Upton. Kate is amazing, and Bruce is one of the greatest of all time. There’s no limit to the things he’ll do.

You post a lot of positive quotes and phrases on social media.
Followers write to me and say, “You’re inspiring me to continue with my dreams.” That’s really cool to hear.

Why the Instagram handle @MurdasWorld?
 Murda is a nickname I was given as a kid; it’s a metaphor for saying you’re killing it: “You’re killing that outfit, you murda’d it.”

Advice to aspiring models?
Be comfortable with who you are. Be yourself!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CURTIS CHILDS

January 30, 2017

January 4, 2017

January 5, 2017

