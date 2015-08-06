By Shellie Frai | December 22, 2016 | Culture

Say goodbye to 2016 and ring in 2017 in true Magic City style—with an epic New Year’s Eve blowout. Not sure where to pop champagne when the clock strikes midnight? We’ve narrowed down the top soirees in Miami that will leave the rest of the world green with envy.

Justin Bieber & Skrillex at Fontainebleau Miami Beach and LIV

If you’re a die-hard "Belieber," kickoff 2017 while the "Let Me Love You" heartthrob serenades you on Fontainebleau’s luxurious pool deck. Then, head inside to the hotel’s megaclub, LIV, and dance under falling confetti to sounds by world famous DJ, Skrillex. Purchase tickets at fontainebleau.com. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Marshmello at STORY Nightclub

Enter the new year under vibrant lights and with high-wattage tunes curated by one of EDM’s hottest DJ’s of the moment—Marshmello. His mix is guaranteed to leave you fist pumping way past midnight. Purchase tickets at flavorus.com. 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Fat Jewish and Virgil Abloh at Basement Miami

What do Kanye West’s creative designer, Virgil Abloh, and The Fat Jewish have in common? You can catch them both hosting Basement Miami’s sure to be epic New Year’s Eve bash, where Abloh will also play DJ. Don’t forget to don your Yeezy duds. Purchase tickets at newyears.com. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Roots & DJ Questlove at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Catch Grammy Award-winning (and The Tonight Show’s in house-band), The Roots for a special New Year's Eve performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Can’t get enough of the legendary hip-hop group? Join brand member Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, as he keeps the party going with an exclusive after-party. Purhcase tickets at arshtcenter.org. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Worldwide NYE at Bayfront Park

Dinner and drinks with a side of Mr. 305? It’s all going down at Bayfront Park, where you can start the night with a feast prepared by James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, paired with handcrafted cocktails by Julio Cabrera, who GQ dubbed "America’s Most Imaginative Bartender." Don’t worry, you’ll burn off all those calories by dancing the night away to Fox’s live broadcast of Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

DJ Robin Schulz at WET Pool at W South Beach

Enter the new year like a true Miamian with a poolside party at W South Beach’s WET Pool, where you can dance into the wee hours to sounds by world-famous DJ Robin Schulz. Then, take the party inside to Wall Lounge for Jean Claude Des and Chicco Secci’s "Be Crazy Ibiza" celebration. Purchase tickets at wallmiami.com. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Rev Run & DJ Ruckus at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

Party like you’re in Cuba without leaving the Magic City at Hyde’s "Havana Nights" themed extravaganza. Enjoy authentic Cuban cigar rollers, a premium open bar, and bites from James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés's slice of heaven, The Bazaar. Then, pop Champagne with Rev Run and Ruckus after they perform live. Email Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com for tickets. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

2 Chainz at Rockwell

Start 2017 by breaking it down with rap superstar 2 Chainz, as he performs his chart-topping hits at South Beach hot spot, Rockwell—complete with an open bar. Purchase tickets at tablelist.com. 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach